Ekow Gyan has been saving lives at Sakumono Beach in Accra and has won the hearts of many

He often risks his life to save others by jumping into the sea to rescue beachgoers at risk

Despite his acts of heroism, Ekow has not been adequately appreciated by those he rescued

A young Ghanaian man has been celebrated for his selflessness and dedication to saving lives at the Sakumono Beach.

Ekow Gyan, popularly known as One Gad, has rescued people who otherwise may have drowned on various occasions.

A young Ghanaian is saving lives at the Sakumono Beach, earning the admiration of many. Image source: Emmy Aryee

My Joy Online reported that he recently saved a young man in his 30s, bringing the total number of people rescued to over 15.

Many who regularly visit Sakumono Beach describe Ekow as a hero. Despite knowing the consequences of his actions, he usually risks his life to save others by jumping into the sea to rescue drowning beachgoers.

Despite his selfless acts of heroism, Ekow has often been met with ingratitude.

Many of those he has rescued have failed to express their gratitude, with some even neglecting to fulfil their promises of reward. Regardless, Ekow remains committed to helping others.

Netizens hail Ekow Gyan

Netizens who saw the video of the young man were impressed. They hailed him in the comment section of the post.

@Rami Kafeel Alhassan wrote:

"One Gad has save more than 10 people at the beach, at least 4 of which I was present at Stephen's pub right at the beach front. That young man is doing something food at the beach but...... No recognition after they've been saved."

@MissyDebbie Love wrote:

"Wow. Drop his momo."

@Betty Sowah wrote:

"God bless him."

@Kwadwo Donkor wrote:

"WKHKYD? we thank God that you safe."

@Richmond Richman Darko wrote:

"Hmmmmmmm. I pray for good health,wealth and prosperity to him and his entire generations….I love such ppl."

