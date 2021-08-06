The lady who had gone viral after stating that no bride price was paid at her wedding has shared one of the reasons why she worships her husband

In a recent social media post, the lady revealed that one of the first things her man gave to her was the pin to his ATM card

The feminist however added that her hubby doesn't know the pin to her own ATM card and this caused stir on social media

A newly-married lady Nkechi Bianze has stirred reactions on social media after revealing that one of the first things her man gave her was the pin to his ATM card.

The feminist in a Facebook post on Thursday, August 1 added that her ATM pín is only known to herself.

She stated that her husband doesn't however know the pin to hers Photo Credit: Nkechi Bianze

Nkechi had gone viral after she shared on Facebook that unlike the norm in marriages, she didn't go on her knees during her wedding neither was any bride price paid.

Nkechi went on to gush about her husband asking her followers to give reasons why she shouldn't worship the man.

In her words:

"One of the FIRST things my husband gave me was his ATM PIN.

"Tell me, why won't I worship this man?

"I'm still the only person that knows my ATM PIN sha."

Social media reacts

Arogundade commented:

"I have my BOYFRIEND'S pin and he doesn't know mine. It's no big deal to me. Shows how responsible some men are."

Annie Bubaraye Layefa said:

''Same with me, I even know his password to his phones but he doesn't care about mine I had to force his thumb so as to get an access to my phone."

Lawmac Agiangie wrote:

"Omg, my husband was to use our church POS to make payment, am an usher so I just collected his card to do it myself then someone behind me screamed " you know his pin!!!!!???? and am like he is my husband !!! . She was shocked and I kept wondering why."

Adaobi Peter Anadi remarked:

"You worth it, because you are not a broke wife,more lessons women need to make their own money,you think men are fools."

Nigerian lady reveals that no bride price was paid at her wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported when Nkechi had revealed that no bride price was paid at her wedding.

Taking to Facebook platform, the lady shared a video and many photos she took at the event as she promised to upload more official pictures.

The wife said that they took out some things from the custom and traditions of her people in such a way that the event suited them.

