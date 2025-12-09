Ghanaian musician Great Ampong has shared a new revelation about the genesis of the late Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni's relationship

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Great Ampong has spoken about the late Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni's relationship.

The gospel singer shared his candid opinion about how the mother of six destroyed someone else's marriage.

"Odo Broni is a Home Wrecker": Great Ampong Alleges in a Viral interview With Ola Michael

Ampong alleges Odo Broni destroyed Akosua Serwaa's marriage

Gospel star Great Ampong has alleged that the late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, destroyed Akosua Serwaa's marriage.

He explained in a viral interview with Ola Michael that the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu wanted more male children.

He alleged that the late Daddy Lumba was worried he had only one male child with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, just like his mother, uncle, and others.

Great Ampong alleged that the late Kwadwo Fosu joked about having more male children with other women, but he didn't delve into details.

Ghanaians react to Ampong's comments about Odo Broni

Some Ghanaians have blasted Great Ampong after he made some defamatory statements about Odo Broni in a viral video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

David Asare stated:

"If she is your sister you will come and sit on radio say this,is she a baby making machine?."

Nana Kofi Egyin

"If I am Ampong ,if any media grants me interview about Lumba's issues I will never talk because the same media will decend on him."

Akwaboa Emmanuel stated:

"Same person was fighting DL some years back but today DL is no More,see the kind of praises aaamore fire is giving to him , BLACK people."

Revseer Frimpong stated:

"Ampong is speaking what he knows, but Abusuapain brought all this."

Yao Adu Asamoah stated:

"Calling someone’s enemy for interview. What do you expect?."

Nana Ama Appiadua stated:

"If he never mentioned the two ladies names to you then it means it’s private to him not because you think he never married Odo broni or Maame Serwaa."

Nana Afua Serwah Oduro

"I disagree with u that she has destroyed somebody's home; the home was destroyed already. Some men marry two, three and four. I think if his wife wanted the marriage, she would have worked on it."

Ampong alleges Lumba wasn't sick for 17 years

Great Ampong also alleged that Makra Mo hitmaker Daddy Lumba wasn't bedridden for 17 years prior to his passing.

Ampong stated in a December 8, 2025, interview with Neat FM that although Lumba had a serious illness, the public had overstated how long it lasted.

The Nyame Akatua hitmaker stated that he had a positive relationship with the late Daddy Lumba and recalled a specific incident when they met after a famous performance.

