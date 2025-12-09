A fresh family storm erupted online after Daddy Lumba’s grandmother fiercely rebuked his daughter, Denise Fosuh, for supporting Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

Denise, the late singer's eldest daughter born out of wedlock, has expressed support for Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni amid their dispute with Akosua Serwaa and Akosua Brempongmaa

Two factions of Daddy Lumba's family are feuding following his death, with heated debate over his funeral and over which of his wives should be recognised as a widow

Daddy Lumba’s grandmother has stirred reactions on social media after taking aim at the late singer’s daughter, Denise Fosuh.

Denise, 31, joined a family delegation led by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to visit Manhyia Palace on December 8, 2025, to invite the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the late musician’s December 13 funeral.

After Daddy Lumba’s death, a dispute has arisen between the members of his family regarding his burial and other matters.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu initially scheduled December 6 for the funeral, a decision strongly opposed by the late singer's sister, Ernestina Fosuh, his wife, Akosua Serwaa, and other members of his 'immediate family'.

The faction headed to court to halt the funeral, but the Kumasi High Court dismissed the case, handing full authority over the organisation of the event to Abusuapanin.

Ernestina Fosuh subsequently invoked Otumfuo's great oath against her family head, sending the issue to Manhyia for a resolution.

After deliberations, the date was extended to December 13, but Ernestina Fosuh and her side proposed March 14, 2026.

Despite the dissent, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has continued to organise the funeral, with Denise Fosuh lending her support by inviting Ghanaians to attend the December 13 funeral.

Daddy Lumba’s grandmother blasts Denise Fosuh

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on December 9, Daddy Lumba’s grandmother slammed Denise Fosuh for supporting Abusuapanin in his actions to fast track Daddy Lumba’s funeral.

She accused her of betraying Akosua Serwaa, claiming that the hard work of Daddy Lumba’s first wife led to the musician’s success.

“Denise should ask her mother what happened between her and Daddy Lumba, and let her tell you. You're now following Odo Broni, perhaps you can follow her because she's the one who is your mother's peer. Akosua Serwaa is the one whose hard work allowed Daddy Lumba to become rich and successful. If not for Akosua Serwaa, where would you all be?” she fumed.

Denise is Daddy Lumba’s eldest daughter, born to a separate woman about a year after his wife welcomed her first child, Calvyn Fosuh.

Denise invites Ghanaians to Daddy Lumba’s funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Denise Fosuh invited Ghanaians to join her family at Daddy Lumba’s funeral on December 13.

Amid the controversy surrounding the late musician’s funeral date, Denise, flanked by a couple of Odo Broni’s children, called on Ghanaians from all walks of life to join them in honouring her late father.

