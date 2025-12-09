The late Reverend Anthony Boakye's family has reconciled with his widow, Margaret Boakye, after their two-year feud that began after his death

In a video, the families of the preacher and his widow were spotted interacting with each other in a meeting to resolve their dispute

Footage of Reverend Anthony Boakye's family apologising to his widow, Margaret, triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The family of the late Reverend Anthony Boakye have ended their long feud with his widow, Margaret Boakye, two years after the prominent pastor's burial.

Following the founder of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church's death at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in February 2023, a public feud broke out between his wife and family.

Before Anthony Boakye's burial, Margaret, who handled the church, secured a court injunction against her husband's family and a funeral home to halt her late husband's final funeral rites from being held.

In her suit, she accused her late husband's family of sidelining her from their meetings regarding her late husband's funeral arrangements.

Margaret, who was married to Anthony Boakye for 26 years, claimed that obituaries, invitation cards, and other notices had excluded her identity as the wife, while she had also not been officially notified of the funeral arrangements of her late husband.

She had previously broken away to form her own church after some disagreements with the church leadership during her husband's battle with health issues.

Her legal action led to friction with members of her husband's family, including his daughter, Yaa Boakye, who kicked against it in a video on social media. She warned that any individual who would block the funeral from happening would face severe action from God.

Despite the injunction, the late Anthony Boakye was laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) from August 4 to 5, 2023. The funeral rites took place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Former president Nana Akufo-Addo was among several high-profile personalities who attended the funeral service.

Despite being the late prophet's wife, Margaret was prohibited from attending the burial service and performing the widowhood rites as per the Akan customs.

Anthony Boakye's family apologises to his widow

Two years after Anthony Boakye's burial, his family visited his widow, Margaret, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at her residence in Accra to apologise over the feud.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the head of the widow's family recounted the harsh treatment she received after her husband's death.

He noted that Margaret did not know about the resting place of her late husband and called on the family to relay the information to her. The widow's family also demanded money and several items as compensation for her ordeal.

A spokesperson of the late Anthony Boakye's widow noted that she had no personal issues with the family. She demanded a retraction of the unsavoury remarks they made about her on several platforms.

The late preacher's family blamed their head, Abusuapanin W.O. Amoah, who recently passed away, for conspiring with the church leaders to instigate the long feud.

Elderly women from Anthony Boakye's family, in an emotional state, begged Margaret for forgiveness and reconciled with her.

Anthony's family's apology to widow stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Adwoaboateng1903 commented:

"This has touched my heart. Evil will not be buried for long."

Bless-07-w1t said:

"Oh wow! My goodness! What a beautiful victory for you woman of God! You’re highly favoured! Psalm 23!"

Graceasante9958 wrote:

"The ghost of the husband is tormenting them."

Anthony Boakye's son addresses church protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anthony Boakye's son addressed the protest that took place at the Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC) premises on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

In a video, Benjamin Boakye apologised to his members over the incident that ensued at the church premises and disrupted their service.

Anthony Boakye's son also appealed to the church members to attend their midnight event and detailed some measures taken to resolve the dispute.

