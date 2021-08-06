A bride has become a toast of social media users after a video from her wedding emerged online

The video shows the bride giving off some energetic dance moves as she arrived at her traditional wedding

Apart from her dance moves, she used a kitchen (coal pot) fan as a bridal fan

The fan and dance moves have got many to fall in love with the pretty bride

A pretty bride has got a video from her traditional wedding trending after exhibiting a different vibe on her special media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the beautiful-looking bride is seen dressed in a stylish dress made from materials in red and purple colours.

Stepping out to the ceremony grounds, the bride was found in the midst of her bridesmaids who were dressed in purple-coloured outfits.

A bride has gone viral with her antics at her wedding Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The moment the procession started, the disc jockey started playing the popular Victory gospel song by Eben.

Upon hearing the song, the bride jumps on to give an energetic dance including turning around in 360 degrees even though her dress seemed not too comfortable.

Her dance gingered her bridesmaids who joined in to exhibit their dance skills while one of the maids helped the bride with her dress so she could dance freely.

While the energetic dance is enough to catch attention on social media, it does not end there as the bride decided to go against the latest trends.

It is the norm these days to see brides holding fluffy bridal fans at their marriage ceremonies to add style and also complement their colours.

But this bride did not go that way. She rather chose to hold a kitchen fan, the one used to fan coal pots and known in Twi-speaking areas as 'papa'.

And she held that 'unconventional' fan through her energetic dance.

Check the vudeo as sighted on the Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa.

Reactions

There have been massive cheers from the bride after her wedding video emerged on social media. Many are those who have been impressed with her dance moves and the use of the kitchen fan especially.

zmokfaty wondered:

"Eeeii, is that not the kitchen coalpot fan the bride is holding? ."

hellen_quartey said:

"It's the PAPA for me."

bafua_otoo said:

"Chale, this is the fan that can keep your make up dry for the longest time Dare to be different!"

laudinaasamoah said:

"❤️love the fan too reusable for cooking for husby not the feathers kind."

Congrats to the bride.

