She is definitely very protective of her marriage and won't tolerate any snide comments

She challenged the gentlemen known for making not so kind comments about popular people

It is very obvious that McBrown loves her hubby Maxwell Mensah very much

Actress and Television host, Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed that she once stood up to George Lutterodt, the controversial counsellor and commentator for his comments about her marriage.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz newspaper, she shared that she was angry when the latter made comments to the effect that her marriage to Maxwell Mensah is likely to end in a divorce.

Nana Ama McBrown: Actress reveals she confronted Counsellor Lutterodt for comments about her marriage.

Source: Instagram

In the interview, she added that Lutterrodt was unable to defend the things he said about her.

“How could a married man and for that matter a counsellor make such a statement about me? I was angry but told myself I would definitely confront him one day. I finally confronted him when we met on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review and he found it difficult to explain himself to me,” she stated.

Still, on McBrown, YEN.com.gh reported that she celebrated her husband by sharing three photos of him in his usual handsome and stylish element.

She hailed Maxwell as the love of her life while describing him as someone who deserves to live and win. McBrown also prayed that all Maxwell wishes for in life will be blessed.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported about McBrown was feeling herself when she posted a video in which she was jamming to Black Sherif's song 'First Sermon.'

The UTV show host publicised the clip flexing her dance moves although she could hardly sing the song verbatim. The Ghanaian media figure captured the exciting moment and shared it on Instagram.

Source: Yen.com.gh