The long-standing feud between gospel singers Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo has reached a new height

Their recent exchange comes after Prophet Ogyaba's infidelity saga which has further divided the gospel stars

Diana Asamoah in her recent message to Cecilia Marfo accused her rival of ruining her success with her fake tongues and lifestyle

Ghanaian singers Diana Asamoah and Cecelia Marfo appear to be divided on Prophet Ogyaba's infidelity saga.

Diana Asamoah was one of the few gospel stars who publicly spoke against Prophet Ogyaba for cheating on his wife with a lady who was reportedly his church singer.

The Mabo Wo Din hitmaker condemned the religious leader for allegedly siphoning church funds to satisfy his pleasures at the expense of his church members.

While Diana Asamoah maintains her stance on Ogyaba's woes, Cecilia Marfo appears to be of the view that her colleague overstepped.

In one of Cecilia Marfo's online broadcasts, she blasted the trend of Christians harshly judging the embattled prophet after his cheating scandal.

Cecilia Marfo's submission toes the line of Ogyaba who expected Christians to extend him some grace with their comments.

The singer warned that critics pointing fingers at Ogyaba may experience a fair share of their woes or perhaps even more. Cecilia Marfo speaking in an unknown language believed to be tongues threw snide remarks at Diana Asamoah saying,

"You have a loud mouth, woman. Very soon, God will expose you,"

The Afunumuba hitmaker and the prophet share a close relationship. Last year, he was among several religious figures who sprayed Cecilia Marfo with cash at her concert.

Diana Asamoah descends on Cecilia Marfo

On a recent episode of Angel TV's morning show, Diana Asamoah expressed her dissatisfaction with Cecilia Marfo's submission seemingly targeted at her. She said,

"I saw her saying Makuri Makara. See, your tongues can't affect me. I'm beyond that level. Once what I said is true, I cannot be a victim of your curse.

Diana Asamoah established that she was ready to delve into Cecilia Marfo's issues and alleged underhand dealings at her church.

She advised Diana Asamoah to channel her prayers towards reviving her marriage and now-defunct church.

Counsellor Lutterodt advises Ogyaba on infidelity saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt had advised Ogyaba to refrain from public utterances in relation to his infidelity saga.

The outspoken counsellor said he fears Ogyaba's reputation and that of Ghana's clergy was at risk following his confessed infidelity issues.

In his remarks, the controversial counsellor warned Ogyaba's side chick to be careful with her utterances as they could land her in danger.

