FIFA has announced that the 2030 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. In a distinctive arrangement, the tournament’s opening three matches will be held in South America, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay selected as host nations for those games.

The previous World Cup concluded with Lionel Messi guiding Argentina to victory in Qatar, a triumph many regard as the crowning moment of the Inter Miami forward’s legendary career.

Looking ahead to 2026, the global tournament will move to North America, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico hosting, and Lionel Scaloni’s side expected to defend their title.

Further down the line, the combined bid from Spain, Portugal, and Morocco has been successful for the 2030 edition.

Their proposal narrowly defeated a competing South American bid submitted by Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Why the 2030 World Cup will span three continents

For the first time in the competition’s history, World Cup matches will be played across three continents - Europe, Africa, and South America - spanning six countries, different hemispheres, and varying seasons.

This unprecedented format has raised questions about the reasoning behind such an approach.

Despite missing out on hosting the tournament in full, Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay were awarded the right to stage the opening three matches.

This decision serves as a centenary tribute to the inaugural 1930 World Cup, which was hosted and won by Uruguay.

Argentina finished as runners-up, while Paraguay’s inclusion reflects its status as the home of CONMEBOL, the world’s oldest football confederation and the only one in existence at the time of the first World Cup.

FIFA explained the decision in the following terms:

“The centenary match will be played in Montevideo, Uruguay, alongside the centenary celebration and ceremony, in recognition of Uruguay’s role as host and winner of the 1930 edition.”

“One match will be played in Argentina in recognition of Argentina’s role as finalists and runners-up in the 1930 edition.”

“One match will be played in Paraguay in recognition of Paraguay’s role as the home of CONMEBOL, the first and only confederation in existence at the time of the 1930 edition.”

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia has secured the right to host the 2034 men’s World Cup after submitting an uncontested bid, which was formally ratified during an online FIFA Congress on Wednesday.

