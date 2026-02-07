Manchester United Need European Football, Bryan Mbeumo Declares After Spurs Win
Bryan Mbeumo expressed his delight after finding the net in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford, a match that saw Cristian Romero sent off for Spurs in the first half.
The win was sealed with goals from Mbeumo himself and Bruno Fernandes, giving United a boost as they continue their push for European football.
Speaking after the game, Mbeumo said he was thrilled with the result. He explained that scoring is always satisfying, but the most important factor was the team’s success.
The Cameroonian praised the atmosphere at Old Trafford, noting the positive energy and excitement surrounding the squad following the victory.
As featured by Triball Football, Mbeumo also highlighted the value of the hard work put in during training, suggesting that the team’s preparation had contributed to the successful performance.
Reflecting on interim manager Michael Carrick, Mbeumo commented on the benefits of his experience with the club.
He noted that the team had improved since the start of the season, acknowledging that while early performances were not disastrous, the squad’s cohesion and effort under Carrick have been paying off.
Mbeumo: Manchester United need European football
Meanwhile, Mbeumo emphasised that Manchester United’s ambition remains firmly focused on securing European football next season, adding that the team will strive to finish as high as possible in the Premier League table.
The discussion of European competition comes in the context of United’s disappointing 2024/25 campaign, during which they finished 15th in the Premier League and missed out on European qualification entirely.
The club experienced significant managerial upheaval, starting with the sacking of Erik ten Hag on October 28, 2025. Ruud van Nistelrooy, a club legend, took over in a caretaker capacity before Ruben Amorim arrived in November to oversee the remainder of the season.
Despite the domestic struggles, United managed to reach the Europa League final, only to lose 1-0 to Tottenham in Bilbao.
Looking back further, Manchester United’s 2023/24 Champions League campaign also ended in disappointment, with the team exiting at the group stage, according to UEFA.
These recent setbacks underline the club’s determination to return to Europe’s top competitions, a goal that remains central to the squad’s mindset.
Mbeumo’s performance and Carrick’s management offer early signs of progress, as the Red Devils aim to restore pride and consistency on both domestic and European fronts.
Overall, the victory over Tottenham was a morale-boosting moment for United, highlighting the positive impact of Carrick’s leadership and the contributions of players like Mbeumo.
Fernandes hails Michael Carrick
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes lauded Michael Carrick for revitalising the mood at Old Trafford.
Fernandes credited the interim manager with restoring confidence and driving momentum following a series of strong results.
