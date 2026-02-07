Cole Palmer wrote his name into Chelsea folklore with a stunning first-half hat-trick on Saturday afternoon

The England international, despite battling fitness setbacks this season, powered the Blues past Wolves

Palmer's goal-scoring heroics sparked a wave of admiration from supporters across social media for his latest standout display

Cole Palmer delivered a statement performance on February 7, firing Chelsea to victory at Molineux with a ruthless first-half hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old ended a brief goal drought in style and, in the process, carved his name deeper into club history.

Cole Palmer is the first player in Premier League history to score three first-half hat-tricks. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo.

Source: Getty Images

The opener arrived early. Thirteen minutes in, Palmer stepped up and calmly rolled a penalty beyond the goalkeeper to settle any nerves.

Confidence surged through his game. Just after the half hour, another foul in the area handed him a second chance from the spot, and he made no mistake again.

Before Wolves could regroup, the England international struck once more, meeting a Marc Cucurella cutback with a fierce finish that put the contest beyond reach before the break.

Watch the goal:

Wolves did strike back after recess, but Tolu Arokodare's goal in the 54th minute proved to be a consolation as Liam Rosenior's men held on to seal a 3-1 win.

Cole Palmer makes unprecedented history

After the game, Palmer dominated the headlines, and rightly so. The former Manchester City academy graduate now holds a unique record in blue.

Squawka reports that he has scored more Premier League hat tricks for Chelsea than anyone else in the competition’s history, reaching four.

Opta adds another remarkable detail. Palmer is the first player in league history to net three hat tricks in the opening half of matches, having also achieved the feat against Everton and Brighton.

Fans online struggled to hide their excitement.

@chokmahxbt hailed:

"We're done breaking records. We're setting new ones now."

@WizarrdGarmon added:

"Bro had to do an hatrick of it to prove it’s no fluke. Palmer is cold and the pitch is just gas."

Praise kept pouring in. @Carsley_1 chimed in:

"Fantastic player when fit."

@Horlahftp saluted:

"Best player in the world – ice cold."

@N1cBenedict summed up with a demand:

"More records to break."

Cole Palmer is now Chelsea's eighth all-time club top scorer. Photo by Darren Staples.

Source: Getty Images

Palmer shuts down Man United rumours

For Palmer, the performance felt like a timely reset at a pivotal point in the season, particularly after talk of a possible move to Manchester United surfaced.

The Manchester-born attacker had reportedly been open to a surprise switch to Old Trafford and was said to be unsettled in London two and a half years after leaving City.

However, his goal celebration appeared to send a clear message, brushing aside the outside chatter and silencing the speculation.

With the Wolves test now behind them and the rumours cooled, Palmer and his Chelsea teammates turn their focus to a home clash with Leeds United on February 10, where the 23-year-old will hope to build on his renewed momentum as the campaign reaches its defining phase.

Chelsea boss shuts down Palmer exit talks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior rejected claims that Cole Palmer is homesick, stressing the England star is very happy at Stamford Bridge.

He admitted rumours are hard to control but made it clear Palmer has no plans to leave.

Source: YEN.com.gh