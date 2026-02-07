It was a sad sight at St John’s Grammar when loved ones and members of the movie industry converged for a candlelight vigil in memory of Ghanaian actor Nelson Mandela Jnr

The mournful event saw hundreds show up in solidarity, with some top actors like Jeffery Nortey, Akuapem Poloo and Donske in attendance

Netizens have meanwhile mourned with the Nelson Mandela Jnr family over the loss of the talented young actor

A candlelight vigil has been held to honour the memory of Ghanaian actor Nelson Mandela Jnr, who passed away in Belgium on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The solemn event, which took place at St John’s Grammar, saw loved ones and movie industry players come together to pay their respects to the actor.

Popular Ghanaian actor Nelson Mandela Jnr of Forkboyz TV series fame, passes away in Belgium on Monday, January 12, 2026. Photo source: Nelson Mandela Jnr

A deeply emotional moment trending online showed Akuapem Poloo overwhelmed with sorrow as attendees lit candles in memory of the deceased actor.

Details of Nelson Mandela Jnr’s passing

The demise of Mandela Jnr was announced on Facebook by international award-winning filmmaker Dela Finn in an emotional post on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Although details surrounding his passing remain sketchy, reports indicated that the young actor was found dead in Belgium.

Dela Finn, who was a close associate of the late Mandela Jnr in paying tribute, recounted his past conversations with the late Ghanaian actor about their aspirations in the Ghanaian film industry.

A candle night vigil was held for Ghanaian actor Nelson Mandela Jnr who passed away in Belgium on Monday, January 12, 2026. Photo source: Nelson Mandela Jnr, Nanbaff/Facebook

"Wherever you are, may the Almighty grant you perfect rest. You will never fade," his statement on Facebook read in part.

Nelson Mandela Jnr broke onto the movie acting scene in 2015 but rose to fame in 2020 for his role as Toxic in the comedy series Forkboyz, which featured prominent stars including Umar Krupp, Pamela Watara and Akuapem Poloo.

He then went on to feature in other movie projects, including Give It a Title, Scared, Hankuri, Living in Denial, I Believe, and Behind the Scenes

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Nelson Mandela Jnr is below:

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps mourn the passing of Nelson Mandela Jnr

Fans of the actor have expressed great sorrow over his loss. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions.

Portia Lamisi Norvor stated:

"Ah Nelson, you’ve really hurt us. Since morning I have been down. I just don’t understand why. Nelson struggled so much, ah God."

Amados Noel Ishmael Kwaku added:

"Condolences to you, my brother. Stay strong."

Agatha Brandy stated:

"Hmmmm, it’s so heartbreaking. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Prince Kwaku added:

"Accept my condolences, bro."

Michael Eli Lunatus indicated:

"Life is short ampa. Rest on, Nelson Mandela Jnr."

Nana Yaa Danso added:

"Dela Finn, I'm really devastated and living in denial."

