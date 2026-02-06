The Mayor of Tema, Ebi Bright, took a hands-on approach to removing drivers dangerously parked on the shoulder of roads in her district.

The drivers were from Francophone West Africa and did not speak English, Ghana's national language.

Ebi Bright Showcases Linguistic Prowess, Warns Burkina Truck Drivers in French Over Deadly Parking

But Bright showcased her linguistic prowess by surprisingly engaging them in French.

She is heard threatening a driver to move his dangerously parked trucks or risk it being locked up.

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly shared the interactions in a video on Facebook.

Why do Francophone trucks transit through Ghana?

Trucks from Francophone transit through Ghana primarily because most of them are landlocked and rely on Ghana’s seaports, particularly the Tema Port, for importing goods and exporting natural resources like cotton and minerals.

Ghana provides a vital, reliable, and relatively efficient corridor for this trade, making it a preferred destination for transit cargo in the region.

In 2021, the Ghana Shippers Authority noted that Burkina Faso emerged as the leading destination for transit cargoes cleared from Ghana’s ports in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021.

They overtook Côte d’Ivoire for the number one spot.

Côte d’Ivoire is now the second preferred destination, with Mali, Togo, Niger, Nigeria, Benin and Guinea making the top eight (8) destinations for cargoes cleared from Ghana’s ports.

