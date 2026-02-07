Baba Jamal Emerges Victorious in the NDC Ayawaso East Primary
Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency.
This implies that Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmedwill represent the NDC in the by-election on March 3, 2026.
The provisional results showed that Baba Jamal won with 431 votes, followed by Hajia Amina Adam and Mohammed Ramne, who got 399 votes and 88 votes respectively.
Dr Yakubu Azimdow and Najib Sani polled 45 and 1 votes, respectively.
The keenly contested primary was held despite the reports of alleged vote-buying by some aspirants.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh