Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency.

This implies that Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmedwill represent the NDC in the by-election on March 3, 2026.

Baba Jamal wins the NDC Ayawaso East Parliamentary Primary. Photo credit: Baba Jamal & @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

The provisional results showed that Baba Jamal won with 431 votes, followed by Hajia Amina Adam and Mohammed Ramne, who got 399 votes and 88 votes respectively.

Dr Yakubu Azimdow and Najib Sani polled 45 and 1 votes, respectively.

The keenly contested primary was held despite the reports of alleged vote-buying by some aspirants.

Source: YEN.com.gh