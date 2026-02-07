Cole Palmer unveiled a new celebration after netting a hat-trick against Wolves on Saturday, February 7

The 23-year-old, famous for his trademark “ice-cold” gesture, switched things up this time as Chelsea recorded a comfortable win at Molineux

Palmer capped the performance by setting multiple milestones, including becoming Chelsea’s leading hat-trick scorer

Cole Palmer stole the spotlight during Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on matchday 25, ending his tough season with a stunning performance.

The English forward scored a quickfire hat-trick, putting his team 3-0 up before halftime and helping secure a 3-1 victory.

His breakthrough moment came early when Joao Pedro was fouled by Matt Doherty in the 13th minute, earning Palmer a penalty which he coolly converted.

The Blues’ lead doubled in the 35th minute as Palmer stepped up once more from the spot, calmly dispatching his second goal.

Just before the break, he sealed the win by smashing home a close-range finish.

Although Tolu Arokodare pulled one back for Wolves after halftime, Chelsea held firm to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Cole Palmer's unprecedented records

The match marked Palmer’s 100th appearance for the Blues, and with this game, he set a new club record.

Palmer now holds the record for the most Premier League hat tricks scored for Chelsea, with four to his name.

Opta also highlighted his unique achievement as the first player in league history to score three hat-tricks all within the first half of matches — he previously did so against Everton and Brighton.

Palmer also climbed to eighth place on Chelsea’s all-time scoring list, reaching 42 goals.

Explaining Palmer's new celebration

What caught fans’ attention even more was his unusual goal celebration.

Instead of his trademark arm-rubbing gesture, Palmer covered his ears after converting his first penalty, as if blocking out the noise around him. This gesture sparked conversations about his current mindset.

Rumours have swirled in the media about Palmer’s happiness at Chelsea, with some reports suggesting he misses his friends and struggles to stay positive.

Speculation even linked him to a potential move to his boyhood club, Manchester United. However, these stories seem less likely after his recent display.

Chelsea’s head coach Liam Rosenior had earlier dismissed any talk of Palmer leaving Stamford Bridge soon.

“Cole is very happy. I’ve had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve, and how I can help him. He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player. You can’t stop speculation, but some speculation is so far from the truth.”

