Ghanaian political activist and panellist, Kwame Asare Obeng, famed as A Plus, has engaged in a heated altercation with Halifax Ansah-Addo on United Showbiz on Saturday, August 7.

During a discussion on Saturday's programme, A Plus responded to a question about why he failed to show up at the much-popularised #FixTheCountry demonstration.

The outspoken media panellist explained that the organisers of the protest held on Wednesday, August 4, failed to produce a plan and road map, adding that the protestors went out to engage in a keep fit exercise and not a demonstration.

Halifax's counter-response

Reacting to A Plus' assertion, Halifax indicated that people who go to ''jog'' don't wield placards, unlike the #FixTheCountry demonstrators.

A Plus flared up in anger and threw tantrums at Halifax, calling him stupid on live TV, with complete disregard for other panellists and viewers of the show.

Watch the video below;

Background

Thousands of aggrieved Ghanaians participated in a much-popularised demonstration on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, under the hashtag #FixTheCountry.

The demonstrators, among other things, demanded a new constitution, accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from the ruling government.

The protesters wielded placards with varying inscriptions, including #FixOurEducation System now, a new constitution now, justice for Kaaka, and several others.

The #FixTheCountry protest was hugely successful as thousands of Ghanaians, including the youth and senior citizens, joined the march to pile pressure on the government to address the nation's numerous challenges such as youth unemployment, poor infrastructure, and high cost of living.

Source: Yen Newspaper