Thousands of aggrieved Ghanaians participated in a much-popularised demonstration on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, under the hashtag #FixTheCountry.

The demonstrators, among other things, demanded a new constitution, accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from the ruling government.

The protesters wielded placards with varying inscriptions, including #FixOurEducation System now, a new constitution now, justice for Kaaka, and several others.

The #FixTheCountry protest was hugely successful as thousands of Ghanaians, including the youth and senior citizens, joined the march to pile pressure on the government to address the nation's numerous challenges such as youth unemployment, poor infrastructure, and high cost of living.

The protesters conveyed their messages via varying placards, with some urging the ruling government to level up.

YEN.com.gh has compiled ten powerful photos of such messages to the government.

1. A group of young men highlight varying demands on placards.

2. Man highlights the high cost of living, among other things, in the country.

3. Remove 20 per cent sanitary tax now.

4. Varying demands are highlighted on placards.

5. ''This is the road to my hometown, Tumu, one of the largest maize-producing districts in the whole of Ghana. We don’t deserve this,'' said Twitter user.

6. The message is simple #4THAugustDemo #FixTheCountry.

7. Pay people to work, not to talk.

8. This is one of the biggest factors in price hikes… reduce fuel prices now. #FixTheCountry #4THAugustDemo.

9. #FixTheCountry demo spitting facts on their placards.

10. #FixTheCountry.

Meanwhile, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry demonstration, Ernesto Yeboah, has disclosed that similar protests like the one held on [Wednesday, August 4, 2021], will take place in other parts of the country, citinewsroom.com reported.

According to Yeboah, the organisers are not going to rest until the country gets better. He made this known in a Citi News interview during the protest.

He stressed that the plight of the ordinary Ghanaians is their sole reason for the protest.

In a related story, Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has given her fans and followers a glimpse of how she's spending her holiday even as hundreds of Ghanaians storm the streets to protest under the hashtag #FixTheCountry.

The outspoken entertainer and producer, in 2015, spearheaded a demonstration against power cuts, marching through the streets of Accra city to demand an end to the nation's energy crisis.

The actress, model, and former beauty pageant helped popularise the hashtag #DumsorMustStop on Twitter and other social media.

