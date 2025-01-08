Former Energy Minister Herbert Krapa has rubbished claims that the Akufo-Addo government left only five hours' worth of fuel

He was reacting to claims made by Abu Jinapor that the Akufo-Addo government left the country in an energy crisis

However, Krapa said that any incidence of load shedding after the inauguration would be due to incompetence and not the fault of the outgone Akufo-Addo government

The former Energy Minister, Herbert Krapa, has dismissed claims of load shedding in Ghana following a recent power outage.

Herbert Krapa was reacting to comments by the Co-Chairman of the Transition Team sub-committee on Energy and Natural Resources, John Jinapor, who had alleged that Ghana’s fuel stock was so low the country was at risk of a massive power outage.

Herbert Krapa says Abu Jinapor's claim that the Akufo-Addo government left five hours' worth of fuel is false.

According to him, rather than accusing the outgoing government of wrongdoing, the newly inaugurated government should focus on effectively managing the power sector.

He debunked Jinapor’s claim that load shedding was looming and that any incidence of load shedding after the inauguration would be due to incompetence and not the fault of the outgone Akufo-Addo government.

Jinapor alleged in an interview on Wednesday, January 8, 2024, that the Akufo-Addo government had only left five hours' worth of fuel for power generation, which could lead to a power crisis.

But Krapa denied the assertion that the Akufo-Addo government left behind enough fuel to power key plants reliably.

He added that the Akufo-Addo government had left light crude oil in stock, which Cenpower currently uses to generate power. Also, AKSA continues to take delivery of heavy fuel oil to generate power.

Krapa said the job of keeping the lights on now lies squarely in the hands of the new government, and they should rise to the task just as the outgone Akufo-Addo government had.

GRIDCo, ECG temporarily shut down Tema plants

The Ghana Grid Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana have temporarily shut down some thermal power plants in Tema.

This is reportedly due to a temporary shutdown of the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company Limited Tema Regulatory & Metering Station.

Adom News reported that the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited announced the cleaning and inspecting of a 56-kilometre onshore pipeline section between Itoki and Badagry in Nigeria in November 2024.

3News also reported that according to a joint statement on December 12, 2024, the shutdown has caused a shortfall in the power supply, which will require load management in some parts of the country.

The temporary shutdown of the Tema Regulatory & Metering Station was necessitated by some operational upsets when some larger-than-expected liquids and debris were received at its Lagos Beach Compressor Station.

The Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company are optimistic that WAPCo will soon resolve the challenge and restore the gas supply.

ECG dismisses calls for load-shedding timetable

Despite recent power interruptions, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable.

The company said current power challenges do not require a load-shedding timetable like the 2014 power crisis.

The External Communications Manager at ECG said the same features of the power crisis are not present now.

