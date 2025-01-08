Enock Darko, in a video, was spotted with his beautiful wife, Deborah, having a private romantic dinner date at a plush restaurant

The comic actor and his wife shared an expensive bottle of red wine and international food available on the restaurant's menu

The video of Enock Darko and his beautiful wife, Deborah, having their romantic dinner date triggered positive reactions from fans on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nigerian-based Ghanaian comic actor Enock Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell and his beautiful wife Deborah, excited fans as they went on a dinner date.

Enock Darko and his beautiful wife go on a romantic dinner date. Photo source: @adepadebbie1

Source: TikTok

The famous actor and his wife have frequently shared footage of their private moments and shown affection to each other on social media since they tied the knot in a plush wedding ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on December 21, 2024.

Enock Darko recently shared a throwback video of himself and Deborah from when they started their romantic relationship and before the actor rose to prominence in the movie industry.

The comic actor's wife also spoiled him with a shopping spree and food date at the mall as he celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The actor's wife also threw him a surprise private birthday party, with close friends and family members in attendance.

Enock Darko and wife go on date

Enock Darko's wife, Deborah, took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself and the actor having a private dinner at a plush restaurant.

In the video, the couple enjoyed their glasses of expensive red wine while waiting for a waitress to serve the meal they had ordered upon arriving at the eatery.

Enock Darko and his wife beamed with excitement as they were finally served some appetising and expensive international dishes, including French Fries.

After being served their meal, the couple toasted to each other with their wine glasses to celebrate their special private moment before ignoring the cutlery sets available on the table and consuming the French fries with their bare hands.

Below is the video of Enock Darko and his wife Deborah on their dinner date:

Enock Darko and wife's date stirs reactions

The video of Enock Darko and his wife Deborah having their private dinner date at a plush restaurant triggered many positive reactions from fans who gushed over the couple's marriage. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Easy Brand said:

"Forever lovers 🔥🔥🥰."

Ticktallmedia commented:

"This video must go viral."

Miss Korkor said:

"Love birds 🥰🥰🥰."

Nanahkawa commented:

"My people❤️."

@ohema sarah said:

"You are blessed, my dear."

Rahim Banda and girlfriend reunite in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rahim Banda and his girlfriend, social media personality Janiece Emefa, reunited in Ghana after the latter returned from her schooling abroad during the New Year.

Janiece shared videos from her travels, which showed her departure from abroad and return to Ghana via flight at the Kotoka International Airport.

The couple beamed with excitement and could not keep their hands away from each other as they lodged in Rahim Banda's plush home.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh