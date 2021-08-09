Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has celebrated Akwasidae in the United States

The Asantehene held a durbar with the Asante community in the Maryland area on Sunday, August 9, 2021

Photos and videos from the ceremony have surfaced on the internet

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has celebrated the latest Akwasidae in the United States of America.

Sunday, August 8, 2021, happened to be the Akwasidae celebration of the people of Asante.

This edition of Akwasidae fell at a time the Asantehene has travelled on a visit to the United States.

That notwithstanding, Otumfuo sat in state to observe the special day with the Asante community in the US.

The durbar, YEN.com.gh has gathered, was held at Rockville, the seat of Montgomery County, in the state of Maryland.

Videos and photos from the Asantehene's Akwasidae celebration have just popped up on social media. Just like all of his events, it was a very colourful ceremony.

In one of the videos, the Asantehene is seen adorned d in beautiful kente cloth while sitting in state. Appellations were being poured on him.

Another video showed a group of drummers playing 'kete' while some of the attendees got on the dancefloor to exhibit their dance skills.

Check below for some photos of the ceremony:

What is Akwasidae?

The Akwasidae Festival is one of the two main celebrations of the Asante people and chiefs in Ashanti kingdom, as well as the Ashanti diaspora.

The festival is celebrated on a Sunday, once every six weeks.

On this day, the Asantehene meets his subjects and subordinate chiefs in the courtyard of the Manhyia Palace.

The Akwasidae celebration comes just a few months after Otumfuo celebrated the Awukudae in style.

Otumfuo rides in Rolls Royce

As reported by YEN.com.gh, the Asantehene rode in his 1935 Rolls Royce 20/25 when he went to Adum to perform rites in celebration of Awukudae.

A video that popped up showed the king's subjects lining up to cheer him on as his convoy passed.

The Awukudae celebration followed on the heels of Otumfuo's 22nd anniversary as Asantehene which fell on April 26, 2021.

