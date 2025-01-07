Nigerian President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his unwavering confidence in John Mahama's ability to bring positive change to Ghana

Tinubu, the Special Guest of Honour at John Mahama's presidential inauguration, stated that Ghana stands poised for positive transformation under Mahama

He expressed his goodwill to Mahama and the Ghanaian people and offered Nigeria's friendship and unwavering support to Ghana

Nigerian President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was the special guest of Honor at John Dramani Mahama’s presidential inauguration, has expressed confidence in Ghana’s President.

He stated that he was optimistic about John Mahama’s leadership and its positive ramifications for Ghana and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Addressing dignitaries and thousands of well-meaning Ghanaians who had thronged the Black Star Square, Tinubu said Ghana stands poised for significant achievements under John Mahama’s leadership.

He further reaffirmed Ghana and Nigeria’s close ties and shared history.

He pledged Nigeria’s unwavering support for Mahama’s administration and promised to continue strengthening the strong bond between the two nations.

Tinubu also spoke about the need to strengthen regional cooperation and solidarity, especially since waves of coup d’etats and insurgencies have characterised the West African political landscape.

He said that in fostering even stronger ties, Ghana can always count on Nigeria as a reliable development partner, and together, the nations will strive to achieve their development goals.

Tinubu encouraged Mahama to contact him frequently whenever he sought assistance or advice and to be assured that he would get exactly that from Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of government.

The Nigerian President, who had referred to Mahama as his brother throughout his speech, encouraged John Mahama to live up to the ideals of Ghana’s founding fathers and deliver on his mandate just as Ghanaians expected of him.

