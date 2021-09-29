The first name of Ghanaian broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, has been mentioned by Nana Aba Anamoah

The name has been given as Joyce, which Serwaa does not use at all

Serwaa is currently on vacation and Nana Aba has urged her to return home

Many have reacted to the post and Serwaa's name

Award-winning Ghanaian television presenter, Serwaa Amihere, is one of the people with Christian names who refuse to use them.

Her best friend and ‘mother’, Nana Aba Anamoah, has revealed that Serwaa Amihere’s first name is Joyce.

Anamoah made this revelation in a post she shared about Serwaa, asking her to come back home because she missed her.

A collage of Serwaa Amihere. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Serwaa has been on vacation for some time now, as fans have also commented that they miss her on TV.

Nana Aba wrote: “The most beautiful young lady in the world. First of her name, definition of drop dead gorgeous. Joyce @serwaaamihere it’s okay, come home!! I miss you.”

Reaction

The post has triggered some reactions from fans. See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

bibabrey: "Ah she’s called Joyce too @serwaaamihere.”

qwadjoenuels: “Joyce paaa?”

kwameaboagye960: “Sweetie you are so divine”

backito_alongside_wacto: “Chilling in the pool.”

esther_perbi.0: “I like the way she is pampering herself.”

patrickjahye: “Adorable beautiful queen.”

gh_wig_holiday: “Beautiful.”

still_shariff: “good living.”

abdulai.ali.3975: “Life good to Sewaa.”

Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba

Meanwhile, Nana Aba and Serwaa were in the news recently when Nana Aba carried Serwaa like her daughter.

There is no doubt that they both enjoyed it because they smiled brightly at the camera.

In the caption, Nana Aba indicated that there were many empty chairs for Serwaa to occupy but she opted to sit on her lap like that.

With their photo, Anamoah and Serwaa have once again proven the close friendship that exists between them.

They are seen together almost all the time. In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Aba revealed how she got to know Serwaa, describing her as a ‘slay queen’ who dressed beautifully and with long nails.

Source: Yen Ghana