Market woman spotted washing lettuce with soap in video

Using soap directly on vegetables or fruits is not recommended for its negative health implications

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a market woman who is suspected to be in Ghana, washing lettuce she was about to use to prepare salad with soap.

Although she did not speak in the footage on Ghgossip_hq, it is thought that the woman was doing this in a bid to remove every dirt and germ from the leafy vegetable.

However, this act is highly unrecommended and dangerous, as it can pose a health threat to the customer who would consume the vegetable unsuspectingly.

Facts about washing vegetables with soap

According to the United States Agriculture Department, consumers are not supposed to wash fruits and vegetables with detergent, soap or commercial produce washes.

It is indicated that these products are not approved or labeled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use on foods.

"Soap can cause irritation to your gastrointestinal system, leading to vomiting or diarrhea. It could even interfere with friendly microbes in your gut. You could ingest residues from soap or detergent absorbed on the products and get sick," Washingtonpost reports.

It is not clear what actions the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is taking to ensure that everyday market women take the right steps to ensure food safety.

Market woman sprays insecticide on meat

In another video that raged many social media users, a market woman was seen spraying meat with insecticide to get rid of flies.

The video was taken by a random stranger who was shocked by the observation. He stated in the video that he complained about the action to the market woman but it all landed on deaf ears.

In a report by OMGvoice.com, this has not been the first disturbing incident of issues related to food.

In yet another video, water from the gutter was used by a woman to wash the carrots she was selling.

