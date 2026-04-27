Reggie Rockstone has endorsed Wendy Shay for Artiste of the Year at the 2026 TGMA

In an interview, Rockstone praised Wendy's potential victory as a moment that would make him smile really big

Wendy Shay competes against notable nominees, including Medikal, Black Sherif, and Sarkodie

Hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone has publicly endorsed Wendy Shay to win Artiste of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Wendy Shay is up for the Artiste Of The Year award at the 2026 TGMAs. Photo source: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, he described a potential victory for the singer as a moment that would make him "smile really big."

Speaking with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Rockstone acknowledged the strength of the full nominee list while singling out Wendy Shay as his preferred winner.

"It would be a beautiful story if Wendy picked it up," he said.

"Of course, I would love for Medikal, too, because he put in a lot of work. But it will be beautiful. It will make me smile really big, " he added.

Wendy Shay is nominated alongside Medikal, Black Sherif, Diana Hamilton, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie in the category.

A win would be her first Artiste of the Year title, as it would also be for Medikal.

Black Sherif and Diana Hamilton have each won the award once, while Stonebwoy and Sarkodie are two-time winners apiece.

Last year's award went to King Promise, following a competitive campaign season that generated significant public debate among the nominees' fanbases.

Watch Reggie Rockstone's interview on Facebook below:

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards define Artiste of the Year as the act adjudged by the Academy, Board, and the general public to have the highest audience appeal and popularity in the year under review, with the requirement of having released a hit single, EP, or album and earned among the highest nominations of the year.

This year's TGMA is scheduled for May 9, 2026, at The Palms Convention Centre in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh