Diego Simeone confirmed Atlético Madrid switched hotels in London ahead of their clash with Arsenal FC, joking it was to save money

The move follows their previous heavy defeat at the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park, with the team now staying at the Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch

Meanwhile, Julián Álvarez is set to return from injury for the decisive second leg after missing recent matches

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Diego Simeone has disclosed that Atlético Madrid have switched hotels ahead of their crucial clash, and joked the decision was made to save money.

The Spanish side, currently tied 1-1 with Arsenal FC after the first leg, are preparing for Tuesday’s decisive encounter.

The reason Atlético Madrid changed hotel ahead of Arsenal showdown

Source: Getty Images

Why Atlético changed hotel ahead of Arsenal showdown

Atleti had previously stayed at the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park before suffering a 4-0 defeat to Mikel Arteta’s side during the league phase in October.

However, for this high-stakes semi-final, they have moved across London to the Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch.

Reports suggested Simeone ordered the switch to avoid any bad luck associated with their previous heavy defeat at the same venue. But the Argentine coach played down those claims with a light-hearted response.

“We are doing better than in October, and the hotel was cheaper! That’s why we changed,” he said with a smile via Mirror Football.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez, who scored from the penalty spot and impressed in the first leg, looks set to recover from injury in time to start at the Emirates Stadium.

Álvarez, who Simeone previously revealed has attracted interest from Arsenal, was unable to complete the first leg and also missed Atleti’s 2-0 win over Valencia CF last Saturday.

Simeone underlined the forward’s importance ahead of the return leg.

“Julián Álvarez is important in this game because he knows the English league very well. He played really well last week, and I hope he can bring what he needs in the game tomorrow,” he said via The Independent.

The Argentina international, who has scored 20 goals for Atlético this season, has travelled with the squad to London.

Atleti head into the second leg level with Arsenal, but their strong second-half showing in the first encounter highlighted their threat. As they chase a place in the final, Simeone remains calm and confident ahead of the decisive showdown.

Source: YEN.com.gh