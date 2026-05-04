A Ghanaian man is trending after he took to social media to advise fellow nationals who have moved to the US

As someone who has built two houses in four years, he opened up about specific things he does to remain financially disciplined

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions and commended the young man for using his lived experiences to advise people back home

A Ghanaian teacher who moved to the US in search of greener pastures has left many in awe after he used his lived experience to inspire others.

The young man, known on TikTok as @rastaafiakofi, was spotted in a video reacting to concerns from someone trying to question the truth about him building two houses after moving to the US.

A Ghanaian teacher who moved to the USA has opened up on building two houses after four years. Photo credit: @rastaafiakofi/TikTok, Robert Daly/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With this, he indicated that life abroad is all about being prudent and proper planning, especially if you desire to succeed.

He explained that he does not have a girlfriend back home, where he would be expected to remit money.

The young man added that apart from taking care of his parents, his siblings are gainfully employed and hence he does not need to cater for their needs.

He also added that, as far as his stay in the US is concerned, he does not have any credit cards and does not need to worry about financing a car.

The young man further explained that he lives in a shared apartment with others and hence does not pay any mortgage.

He concluded by stating that he is careful with his spending and does not eat at restaurants.

The video ended with him stating that more Ghanaians relocating to the US are no longer settling for menial jobs but are instead creating jobs.

Rasta Kofi, a Ghanaian, opens up on the benefits of relocating to the US Photo credit: @rastaafiakofi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok below:

Reactions to Ghanaian sharing story in US

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video have reacted to disclosures made by the young man regarding his relocation to the US.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video:

Mama Jane stated:

“I want to come to America, can you please connect me?”

Andrews Larbi opined:

“Oh… so the credit card is not compulsory? Why are so many people in debt because of credit cards?”

Mrs Oduro said:

“I always see my husband in you. He works with time, he never allows pressure to overwhelm him, and he does not show off unnecessarily.”

DSF CONCEPT added:

“Great. That’s perfect. This principle is good and needs to be applied by all young guys, not only those in the diaspora. Even Ghanaians at home need it most to build financial strength.”

NoahK said:

“What is your definition of a house, Mr man? Because I know guys who built houses in Ghana before travelling to the US.”

Daniel Ayi Quarshie added:

“God bless you so much… you always talk sense. Together we move forward, That’s why I love your motivational advice.”

Ghanaian soldier joins the US Army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richmond Tebiri, a former Ghanaian soldier and Flagstaff House nurse, resigned from his job after 19 years to join the US Army.

In a video, he explained that he wanted a better education and future for his children.

Source: YEN.com.gh