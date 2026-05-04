Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye fulfilled a GH¢100,000 pledge to Musician Okyeame Kwame

The President of RNAQ Holdings provided the financial support to help the artist promote his new song titled Clap

A video published on May 4, 2026, showed the musician visiting the mogul's office to confirm the donation

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Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye, popularly known as RNAQ, has fulfilled his GH¢100,000 pledge to veteran Musician Okyeame Kwame.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye donates GH¢100,000 to support Okyeame Kwame's new song Clap. Image credit: okyeamekwame, richardniiarmahquaye/Instagram

Source: UGC

The donation is aimed at supporting the promotion of the rapper's latest musical project, Clap.

RNAQ fulfils financial pledge to Okyeame Kwame

In a video shared by Pulse Ghana on Monday, May 4, 2026, Okyeame Kwame was seen visiting the President of RNAQ Holdings at his office.

During the visit, the businessman confirmed that the funds had been released as was previously promised on social media.

The mogul, who has previously trended over his divorce saga and personal relationships, explained that his motivation stemmed from a desire to see the country thrive beyond political leadership.

He noted that every citizen must contribute to national development.

While interacting with the musician, RNAQ said:

"I sincerely believe that our country must thrive. We are not going to rely only on our political leaders to develop our country. Everybody must win, and everybody must contribute."

Okyeame Kwame expressed his appreciation for the gesture, which RNAQ had earlier announced after expressing admiration for the song's message.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Reactions to RNAQ dashing Okyeame Kwame ¢100k

The video has generated mixed reactions from netizens, with some focusing on the country's economic situation in the country.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

thelivingsacrificee said:

"This doesn’t change the price of fuel."

Hajjlifts stated:

"Someone please tag him to promote my healthy/gym living/advocacy."

akusika_beads_glamour added:

"I will be back to read comments 😂."

popoislive1 shared:

"Bro bro bro cocomelon song wei dier Anka take gbele another job for us oh."

Joana's cousin makes fresh claims against RNAQ

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman claiming to be a cousin of Joana Coffie, the former wife of Ghanaian business magnate Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has made a series of allegations suggesting that the businessman is using his influence to restrict his ex-wife’s access to media platforms.

Speaking in an interview on TikTok with content creator Trouble Carlos, excerpts of which have gone viral, she claimed that efforts to help Joana Coffie share her side of the divorce story were repeatedly blocked or frustrated.

Source: YEN.com.gh