Mohammed Kamil, a prominent NDC communicator in Chereponi, has defected to the NPP, citing years of neglect and disappointment

The NPP has welcomed his move, describing it as bold and a boost to its grassroots strength ahead of the 2028 elections

Kamil says his decision reflects a desire for inclusion, development and recognition after decades of loyalty to the NDC

A popular communicator for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Chereponi Constituency, Mohammed Kamil, has officially defected to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing years of neglect and disappointment.

The defection was confirmed in a statement issued by the NPP-Chereponi and dated May 2, 2026, signed by Constituency Secretary Munturi Kofi Ben.

Mohammed Kamil, a popular NDC communicator in the Chereponi Constituency, defects to the NPP. Photo credit: Mohammed Kamil/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The party said it was pleased to warmly welcome Mohammed Kamil, a vibrant and committed youth activist and communicator for the NDC in the Chereponi Constituency, to the NPP.

Describing the move as bold, the NPP noted that Kamil’s decision was both courageous and commendable, adding that it reflected his dedication to progress, development and the betterment of Chereponi and Ghana at large.

According to the NPP, Kamil’s experience and influence would strengthen the party’s grassroots efforts.

“We recognise the value of your experience, energy and voice. You will play a significant role in strengthening our structures and advancing our shared vision.”

“On behalf of the constituency executives and the entire NPP family in Chereponi, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and assure you of our full support and cooperation as you integrate into the party,” Munturi Kofi Ben said.

“Together, we will work tirelessly to mobilise, unite and secure victory for the NPP in 2028 and beyond. Once again, welcome to the elephant family," the statement concluded.

Read the NPP's statement on Facebook below:

Mohammed Kamil explains why he left NDC

In his own statement issued on Saturday, May 2, 2026, Mohammed Kamil Kula said his decision followed years of “observation, reflection, and disappointment” with the NDC.

“This decision has not been made lightly,” he stated, explaining that his family had long been loyal to the NDC since the era of Jerry John Rawlings.

“My family has been a strong pillar of support for the NDC since the era of Jerry John Rawlings. From my father alone, there are more than 15 consistent voters, and in total, our household contributes close to 200 votes to the NDC in every election. Despite this unwavering loyalty over decades, we have been neglected and sidelined,” he said.

Kamil outlined several grievances, including what he described as the neglect of loyal supporters, lack of recognition, and exploitation of his clan’s political influence.

“After every election, instead of unity and appreciation, we experience division and abandonment. We are remembered only during campaign periods and forgotten afterwards,” he said.

Read Mohammed Kamil's Facebook post below:

He also criticised what he called a lack of development and opportunities for his community.

Kamil added that he and his family’s years of commitment have not translated into progress or respect, leading to frustration and a loss of confidence in the leadership and direction of the NDC.

The former NDC communicator said his defection was driven by a desire for inclusion and progress.

“I have chosen to align myself with the New Patriotic Party, a party I believe offers better prospects for inclusion, development, and recognition of grassroots supporters,” he stated.

He described his defection to the NPP as “a new chapter, not just for me, but for many who feel unheard and unappreciated.”

The young politician further urged others to “reflect deeply on their political choices and stand where their voices and contributions will truly matter.”

Joseph Kofi Nyarko-Damptey, a former NPP parliamentary aspirant, being welcomed into the NDC by the Central Region Vice-Chairman, Dr Shaibu Bukari. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Former NPP parliamentary aspirant defects to NDC

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Joseph Kofi Nyarko-Damptey, a former NPP stalwart in Assin South, had defected to the NDC, bringing over 15,000 supporters with him.

He cited the NPP’s departure from its founding principles and praised the NDC’s development agenda and President John Mahama’s first-year achievements.

The move has been welcomed by the NDC, with party officials promising equal opportunities and urging unity ahead of the upcoming elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh