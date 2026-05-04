Doctors at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have withdrawn all Out-Patient Department (OPD) services following a partial strike

The action stems from an ongoing dispute involving Laboratory Physicians and Medical Laboratory Scientists at the hospital’s Central Laboratory

The Association is demanding an unrestricted access to laboratory facilities, among other things

Doctors at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have declared a partial strike, withdrawing all Out-Patient Department (OPD) services.

This follows an unresolved impasse between Laboratory Physicians and Medical Laboratory Scientists at the facility’s Central Laboratory.

Korle Bu doctors embark on a partial strike over access to laboratory facilities. Photo credit: Citi News.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Citi News, the strike action, which began on Monday, May 4, 2026, was announced by the Korle Bu Doctors Association (KODA).

The Association explained that the decision comes after prolonged tensions that it believes are compromising patient safety and clinical decision-making.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 3, KODA warned that the situation could escalate if not addressed promptly.

“KODA withdraws all Out-Patient Services (OPD) from Monday, May 4, 2026. Escalation towards suspension of in-patient services will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

The Korle Bu Doctors Association further attributed the action to what it describes as the unlawful restriction of access to the Central Laboratory by members of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists.

According to KODA, this situation has resulted in efforts to control who is allowed to practise within the facility.

KODA makes demands to call off strike

KODA is therefore demanding that all specialised laboratory results be reviewed and validated by qualified laboratory physicians before they are released.

It is also calling for unrestricted access to laboratory systems and equipment for both clinical and academic purposes.

In addition, the Association has called on hospital management to investigate alleged threats against its members and to take the necessary disciplinary and protective measures to ensure staff safety and maintain operational integrity.

On policy matters, KODA has strongly opposed the proposed roll-out of 24-hour specialist outpatient services, arguing that the hospital already provides round-the-clock outpatient care through the Korle-Bu Polyclinic.

Despite the disruption, the Association acknowledged the inconvenience to patients but maintained that the action is necessary.

“We regret the inevitable inconvenience to our patients; however, this action is necessary to ensure patient safety and the long-term stability and professional standards of the hospital,” the statement added.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh. Ghana's Health Minister, warns doctors against rejecting rural postings or risk losing their placement opportunities. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Health Minister warns doctors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Ghana’s Minister for Health, had issued a strong warning to medical doctors who refuse to accept postings to rural parts of the country.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Kwabena Akandoh stated that any doctor who rejects the postings may be risking forfeiting their placement opportunities.

This move, he said, forms part of broader efforts to address inequalities in healthcare delivery in Ghana.

He further disclosed that a significant number of doctors have historically declined postings to underserved regions, adding that this trend continues to undermine equitable access to healthcare across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh