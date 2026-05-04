Ghanaians have been filled with sorrow over the tragic passing of two candidates who were sitting for this year’s BECE

This comes after it was reported that the two young students, who were on their way to join their classmates in Wa, lost their lives after being involved in an accident

According to a Joy News report, the tragic incident happened when the motorbike transporting the students was involved in a crash

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Two Junior High School final-year students sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have died following a crash in the Upper West Region.

Two BECE candidates have reportedly died in an accident in Upper West Photo credit: Anadolu, picture alliance / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Joy News’ Upper West Regional correspondent Rafiq reported that the deceased, identified as Taufiq Ibrahim and Abdul Khalid, were pupils of Charia Roman Catholic Junior High School.

They were said to be travelling on a motorcycle from Charia to their examination centre in Wa to join their colleagues when the accident occurred on Sunday, May 3.

Despite being rushed to a nearby health facility, Taufiq was pronounced dead on arrival, while Khalid was later confirmed dead on Monday afternoon.

According to Rafiq, the candidates were travelling to stay in Wa for the week-long examinations due to the absence of a centre in their community.

Details about the 2026 BECE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Ghana, stated that on the first day, candidates wrote English Language (Essay and Objective) as well as Religious and Moral Education (Essay and Objective).

Social Studies (Essay and Objective) and Creative Arts & Design (Essay and Objective) will be written on May 6.

The candidates will also sit for Science (Essay and Objective) and Career Technology (Essay and Objective).

The next papers will be Mathematics (Essay and Objective) and Ghanaian Language (Essay and Objective) on Thursday, May 7.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, candidates will write French (Essay and Objective) and Computing (Essay and Objective), while the final paper will be written on Monday, May 11, 2026, when candidates take Arabic (Essay and Objective).

WAEC introduces a new exam schedule to prevent question paper leaks. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Students with disabilities to receive extra time

According to the examination body, special arrangements have been made for BECE candidates with disabilities. These students will be granted additional time compared to others.

They will be allowed an extra 50% of the time allocated to other candidates.

Below is the Facebook post by Radio Tamale on the incident

Peeps mourn passing of 2 BECE candidates

Social media users who reacted to the news expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving families during this difficult moment.

Adam Ibrahim stated:

“May their souls rest in perfect peace. May the families find strength and courage during this difficult time.”

Bawah Mohammed said:

“May their souls rest in peace.”

Angaaba Atesiuk Peter added:

“On Friday, I was talking to my students about these… may they rest in peace.”

Non-JHS3 students to be barred from BECE

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that the government plans to prevent students who have not reached Junior High School 3 from registering for the BECE.

According to the government, the move forms part of efforts to overhaul the country’s basic education system.

Source: YEN.com.gh