The Minister for Roads and Highways fumed at Maripoma Enterprise Limited over their failure to deliver on construction projects for five years

He issued a two-month ultimatum for the firm to complete 20% of the Wenchi Sawla Lot 7 road project or face contract termination

The Minister accused the contractors of accepting new jobs while abandoning old sites, including the unfinished Fida roads

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The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has expressed deep frustration over the performance of Maripoma Enterprise Limited regarding government contracts.

Roads Minister, Governs Agbodza, criticises Maripoma Enterprise for years of uncompleted projects, and issues an ultimatum. Image credit: 1957news/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a viral video, the Minister slammed the contractors for failing to complete several projects assigned to them over the past five years.

Roads Minister confronts road contractors publicly

During a project inspection, the Minister questioned the firm’s track record, noting that they frequently take on new projects without finishing existing ones.

He specifically mentioned the feeder roads as an example of contracts that have remained unfinished for a long duration.

In his words:

"Somebody is going to tell you that what you are doing is not right. When was the last time you finished a project in the last five years? You take jobs, you don't finish, and you take new ones."

Roads Minister issues two-month ultimatum

Addressing the Wenchi Sawla Lot 7 road project, the Minister demanded that the company complete 20% of the remaining work within the next two months.

He warned that the government would not hesitate to terminate their contract if they failed to meet this target.

The confrontation, which was captured on camera, has drawn praise from many who are eager to see more accountability in government projects.

Roads Minister's outburst sparks reaction

The video, posted by 1957news on Instagram on May 4, 2026, has stirred numerous reactions from netizens regarding the Minister's approach.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the confrontation below:

vincentclark754 said:

"Best minister so far, pure impacts and excellent confrontation 🙌🔥"

acquah7888 stated:

"Well said, sir 🙌🙌"

nat_the_boy added:

"Wawooo NDC government are doing well 🔥🔥"

rashnation1994 shared:

"More fireworks 🔥"

Ofankor–Nsawam road closed for 1 week

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ofankor–Nsawam road will see another diversion lasting much longer, per a new announcement from the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Citi News reported that a new traffic diversion will be in place on the N6 dual carriageway, as contractors begin asphalt works on a section of the Ofankor–Nsawam road.

Source: YEN.com.gh