Efia Odo's Mother Speaks About Her Daughter's Involvement in Politics

The mother of Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo has revealed that she received threats from individuals warning her to stop her daughter from engaging in politics, disclosing that the ordeal left her fearing for her daughter's life.

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Adombi Serwaa made the revelation during an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz on May 3, 2026, speaking candidly about the anxiety she experienced while abroad as videos and reports about her daughter's political activities circulated back home. "I wasn't here in Ghana, but I was hearing everything. Elders were also calling me. I was unable to sleep well out of fear. I feared for my daughter's life," she said.

She disclosed that the threats were direct and alarming. "A lot of people threatened me that if I didn't advise my daughter to stop her involvement in politics, something would happen to her," she said. Despite being largely off social media due to her busy schedule, she said concerned individuals began sending her videos of her daughter, compelling her to act.

Adombi Serwaa said she intervened by speaking directly to Efia Odo, warning her against political involvement. "I told Efia Odo I didn't want to lose her, so if she loves me, she shouldn't involve herself. I would allow her to do anything she wants but not politics," she stated. She added that her daughter listened when she spoke to her.

Reflecting on the experience, Adombi Serwaa said no financial reward could justify putting her daughter's safety at risk. "Money can't buy my life and my happiness. No money can buy the love I have for my daughter," she said. She added that the ordeal has made her deeply cautious about any of her children entering politics. "I don't think I would ever allow any of my children to go into politics because of what I've seen," she stated.

Source: YEN.com.gh