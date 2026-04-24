The NDC has been rocked by a developing controversy as a prominent Ketu North figure is alleged to have been linked to an over GH₵3M car fraud case now under intense public scrutiny and investigation

In a trending video, Emmanuella Sam is said to have used a private car auction process allegedly linked to Julius Debrah to collect funds from a group of buyers

Netizens flooded social media with mixed reactions after Emmanuella Sam, also a queen mother at Ekuropong, was granted GH₵4m bail as the court process continues

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Princess Emmanuella Sam, a political figure in Ketu North and a known traditional leader, is facing investigation over an alleged vehicle auction fraud case involving GH₵3.39 million.

Princess Emmanuella Sam faces investigation for alleged GH₵3.39 million vehicle auction fraud. Image credit: Gossip24TV/Youtube

Source: UGC

She is also known by several traditional titles, including Nana Akua Akuffo I, allegedly conferred by the Ekuropong Traditional Council.

She is reported to be a known figure within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with claims linking her to internal political activities ahead of the Ketu North parliamentary primaries.

Emmanuella Sam accused of GHC3m car fraud

A group of 29 individuals, led by Rev. Lionel Lawson, has petitioned authorities over an alleged fraud involving Emmanuella Sam.

She is accused of collecting GH₵3,390,000.00 from the group for the purchase of 38 vehicles through a private auction.

The complainants claim the deal was allegedly facilitated through connections linked to Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

According to the petitioners, the vehicles were never delivered as agreed. They further allege that Emmanuella Sam became unreachable after receiving the funds.

The matter has since been reported to the authorities.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Emmanuella Sam appears before court

Following investigations, an arrest warrant was issued on April 14, 2026, leading to Emmanuella Sam being brought before the Adabraka Circuit Court on April 23, 2026.

During proceedings, she was granted bail of GH₵4 million with four sureties.

The court is expected to hear the case again in May 2026 as investigations continue.

Watch the TikTok video below.

NDC's Emmanuella's alleged case sparks reactions

Netizens have flooded the comment section with mixed reactions as they share their takes on the ongoing court case involving NDC’s Emmanuella over alleged car fraud. Below are some of the views expressed on social media.

@mikea.6911 shared:

"This case involves a religious leader, a traditional leader, and a political leader. Ghana, hope dey?"

@nanayawkumigeorge1707 wrote:

"When it is too good to be true, don’t do it. Illegal deals nkoaa."

@kwesiamponsah6393 added:

"Ghana is cursed with corruption. Everyone wants to take advantage of their own country people."

@Austusvids indicated:

"This woman is straight-up fraud."

@michaelarko2710 shared:

"After, they will say the hardworking youth are lazy."

@elsieannorbealarbi2059 wrote:

"So now every little opportunity or position people get in Ghana, they [Expletive] it and steal. How will we move forward as a nation with this attitude? 3y3 m)bo o."

A popular executive of the NPP in the Sissala West District defects to the NDC. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Popular NPP executive defects to NDC

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a polling station secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Jamia in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, Dalawi Abdul Razak, has defected to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The young politician reportedly left the NPP to join the NDC due to what he described as the good works of the ruling party in the Sissala West Constituency.

In a video circulating on social media, Abdul Razak was formally accepted and inducted into the NDC by its National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who was in the constituency as part of his “Thank You Tour” of the Upper West Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh