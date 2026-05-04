Ghana loved Nollywood actor Zack Orji, who appeared healthy when he attended the No Man of God in Ghana book launch at UPSA Auditorium in Accra

The veteran screen star had earlier survived a serious health scare after undergoing two brain surgeries in Nigeria

His appearance in Ghana excited many fans, especially as he has spent years working closely with Ghana’s movie industry

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has made a public appearance in Ghana a few years after surviving a serious health scare that left many fans concerned.

Veteran actor Zack Orji spotted healthy in Accra after brain surgery. Image credit: UrbanInsight, SLAAM

Source: TikTok

The respected Nigerian actor was spotted at the No Man of God in Ghana book launch, which was held at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra.

A video from the event showed him looking active and healthy as he joined other guests at the programme.

Zack Orji underwent brain surgery

His appearance attracted attention due to the health concerns surrounding him in late 2023 and early 2024. The actor reportedly collapsed in Abuja and was later taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Reports from Nigeria said he underwent brain surgery, while the Actors Guild of Nigeria later stated that he survived two brain surgeries and was recovering.

The update came after false reports about his death spread on social media during the period of his illness.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria dismissed those claims at the time and said the actor was alive, speaking and responding to treatment.

Zack Orji resurfaced in UPSA healthy

Zack Orji’s appearance in Accra has since become a heartwarming moment for many fans who followed his health journey.

In the videos from the book launch, the veteran actor was seen moving around and interacting at the event, giving admirers another public glimpse of him after months of concern.

Although Zack Orji is Nigerian, he has had a long connection with Ghana. Over the years, he has visited the country several times, worked on movie projects in Ghana and built a strong relationship with Ghanaian actors, filmmakers and fans.

His movies also became popular in many Ghanaian homes, especially during the period when Nollywood films dominated screens across West Africa.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For many Ghanaian viewers, Zack Orji remains one of the familiar faces who helped shape the early love for African films.

His presence at the UPSA Auditorium added another chapter to his long relationship with Ghana’s creative space.

The veteran actor joined other dignitaries and guests at the launch of No Man of God in Ghana, marking another public appearance after his recovery journey.

Netizens reacted to Zack Orji resurfacing

For fans who were worried about his condition, his healthy look at the event came as a welcome sight.

His appearance also reminded many people of his long service to African cinema and the strong bond he continues to have with audiences beyond Nigeria.

Check out some comments below:

Owuraku commented:

"He turned a small boy into a fowl. I still remember that movie."

Misabel commented:

"May God bless you 🙏."

Prince Justice commented:

"Wow, very long time."

Kelvin commented:

"Wow, very long time."

Sexton commented:

"He has been in Ghana for about 15 years, koraa."

Cantata actor Sargent Dee resurfaces in a new video, singing Shatta Wale's song as he reflects on his life. Photo source: @sargentdee2

Source: UGC

Sargent Lee resurfaced and looked transformed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Sargent Lee has resurfaced in a reflective TikTok video, singing a Shatta Wale song.

Fans shared mixed reactions, reminiscing about his past roles and speculating on his current situation.

Sargeant Dee, known for Cantata, has been absent from the screen since the 2024 political campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh