Maureen Kyere graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB) from the University of Ghana

She shared a message on Instagram disclosing she earned first-class

The new graduate credited God, her family, and friends for the achievement

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

After clocking another milestone in life, a social media user, Maureen Kyere, has celebrated graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB).

When she shared a message on her Instagram page to announce the achievement, Maureen Kyere disclosed that she graduated with a first-class degree.

Announcing the feat

''Today, [I] graduated from undergraduate law school. My LLB is bagged! First Class Honours! I’m so grateful to God, my family and friends!! So proud of this moment,'' her post read.

So proud of this moment - Lady celebrates as she bags law degree with first-class from Legon. Image: Maureen Kyere

Source: Instagram

The young aspiring lawyer rocked a stylish dress and flaunted her sash for her signature pose, and delivered the photos on her Instagram page.

YEN.com.gh gathered that she graduated from the University of Ghana. The images have collected heartwarming congratulatory remarks from her loved ones.

Uplifting remarks

Favouritesmile commented:

''Yaasssssss❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations, Maureen!''

Pearlbatista said:

''Yessss baby Congratulations ❤️.''

Ama_governor_ simply wrote:

''CONGRATULATIONS with .''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

In another graduation story, Sonia Dzifa Tamakloe, a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, emerged as the Overall Best Graduate Student at the 13th congregation of the university.

Sonia Dzifa Tamakloe's journey to earning a Master's degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) began when, as a teenager, she accompanied her elder brother to his graduation at the Ghanaian tertiary school in 2012.

Little did she know she would find herself at the same institution as a postgraduate student, nine years on, and even emerge the Overall Best Graduate Student in her year group.

TV3 presenters earn Master's

Also, TV3 presenters, Ayisha Yakubuu and Alfred Ocansey have graduated with Master's degrees from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The pair marked the milestones at the 13th congregation ceremony held by the Ghanaian university on Saturday, July 24.

The famous media figures have taken to their pages to deliver impressive photos along with heartwarming messages.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen