A throwback prediction by the Ghanaian pastor Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has resurfaced amid the US-Israel war with Iran

In a video, the man of God stated that an attempt by an Arab country on another might be the beginning of World War III

The resurfaced video came after the US and Israel launched a major military strike at Iran on Saturday, February 28, 2026

Founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's throwback prophecy about a possible war has resurfaced amid the US-Israel's war with Iran.

Addressing his congregants on December 31, 2025, during the watch night service, the preacher shared a message inspired by God about a rising tension between Iran and other Islamic countries that has become more relevant now.

“I see Arab Nations fighting themselves in 2026. These Islamic countries normally fight with the Christian community, but this time it will be among themselves,” he said.

Prophet Eric Boahen emphatically disclosed the countries' hidden plans. Saying;

“I see the following countries: India, Iran, Israel, Pakistan, Russia, USA, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, North Korea, United Kingdom (UK), France, and Germany, spending more time in building and purchasing more weapons.”

“We need to pray to avoid a 3rd world war. Do not take my prophecies as a joke. If by any mistake one of these countries launches a weapon against another, it will be the beginning of World War III.”

US and Israel war with Iran

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the US and Israel launched a major military strike on Iran after talks over nuclear talks ended without an agreement.

In a video released via his Truth Social platform, President Donald J. Trump said the US military had launched what he called “major combat operations” against the Middle Eastern nation.

Trump blamed Iran for the crisis, claiming it had refused to give up its nuclear program despite intense diplomatic and military pressure from the United States.

Major targets were hit in Tehran and other parts of the country, including near the district housing the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching waves of attacks against nearby countries hosting US military bases, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Some attacks were also aimed at America’s great regional ally, Israel, which announced that it had launched what it termed ‘preventative’ strikes against the Iranian regime.

The Iranian state news agency and officials confirmed in a public statement on Saturday, February 28, 2026, that the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed along with some influential members of his government.

Apostle Amoako's prophecy about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian pastor Apostle Amoako Atta released a message for Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a series of prophecies.

The man of God stated that he would die in 2026 no matter the circumstance.

He added that a political revolution would ensue in Iran in the said year.

