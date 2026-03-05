IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno ordered a probe into claims that officers at Kibi withdrew GH¢400,000 from a Mobile Money account

The directive followed a viral video in which a mobile money vendor alleged that the police were involved in the alleged incident

The victim has reportedly been contacted to assist with the investigation, and the outcome will be communicated to the public

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered a probe into allegations that some police officers at Kibi in the Eastern Region were involved in the unauthorised withdrawal of GH¢400,000 from an agent’s Mobile Money (MoMo) account.

The directive by the IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, follows the circulation of a viral video on social media by Ghanaian blogger Amaro Shakur, in which a mobile money vendor alleged that police officers were involved in the incident.

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno orders a probe into the alleged GH¢400,000 MoMo withdrawal allegations linked to some police officers. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service.

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 5, 2026, the IGP directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to conduct an investigation into the allegations.

"Tetteh Yohuno has directed [the PPSB] to conduct an investigation into allegations in a viral video concerning the unauthorised withdrawal of an amount of GH₵400,000 from a mobile money account of a mobile money agent by some personnel at Kibi," the police statement read.

The police statement further disclosed that the victim had been contacted to assist with the investigation, assuring that the outcome would be communicated to the public.

"The victim has since been contacted and is assisting the investigation. We assure the public that the outcome of the investigation will be duly communicated," the police said.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens welcome probe into MoMo withdrawal allegations

Some Ghanaians on social media have welcomed Tetteh Yohuno's order for a probe into the MoMo incident.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Dela Rave said:

"Now we know we have a police service in this country eii celebrity IGP just throw dust into our eyes ooo we have real genius person in charge me. Leadership is not in book long it's all about tactical, intelligent home grown knowledge Mr. Tetteh u do all."

@Umar Faruk also said:

"For the first time we have witnessed the good hands work of Ghana police kudos to you guys, now we can sleep with our sandals outside."

@Kumasi Eventz commented:

"Wow, I just saw the guys complaining yesterday and boom, response from our Men."

@Jacob Apuri also commented:

"I thought the former IGP Damapre was doing the best until this current one Christian Tetteh Yohuno came , this man is massive "

@Fiifi Be Be wrote:

"The safety of the victim should be paramount to see to the end of the investigation and possibly have his or her money back, if the culprits are found guilty."

Five Ghanaian police officers are interdicted over social media misconduct. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Five police officers interdicted for misconduct

YEN.com.gh also reported that five officers with the Ghana Police Service had been interdicted over social media misconduct.

The officials were alleged to have used their uniforms for unauthorised purposes online, and were subsequently referred to the PPSB.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh