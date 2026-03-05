Popular Ghanaian artist Boggy Wenzday, known for collaborations with eShun and Jupitar, among others, has reportedly died

News of the musician’s death was broken by popular blogger Bessa GH and later confirmed by multiple associates of the late star

Boggy Wenzday’s death sparked widespread sorrow on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing grief over the passing of the Central Regional music legend

Central Regional music legend, Boggy Wenzday, born Robert Kwaku Bamfo, has reportedly died, sparking widespread grief on social media.

Ghanaian Afro-pop and highlife star Boggy Wenzday reportedly dies on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Image credit: BoggyWenzday

Reports of Boggy Wenzday’s death went viral on social media on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The news was first shared by popular blogger Bessa GH on TikTok, sharing a photo of the popular musician with a caption that sparked sorrow online.

“Sad news this afternoon. Boggy is dead. What is happening, eii, hmm.” he wrote.

Other tributes followed, with musician turned promoter Abdul Fattah Yahaya also sharing the news on Facebook.

"In my days as a musician, I was too shy to go to people, but I felt okay to call this man to ask questions, and he would humbly advise me. I can't say much, but I pray God keeps you safer and happier than you were on earth. RIP Boggy Wenzday 😭😭," he wrote.

At the moment, details of Boggy Wenzday’s cause of death have not been publicly disclosed.

The TikTok post announcing the musician’s death is below.

Who was Boggy Wenzday?

Boggy Wenzday was a Ghanaian Afro-pop and highlife singer and songwriter from Elmina, based in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

He was known as one of the region's biggest exports, having won five Central Music Awards (CMAs) and earning the Songwriter of the Year title at the Central Entertainment and Business Awards (CEBA) in 2021. He effortlessly blended melody-driven stories into relatable lyrics, pairing highlife rhythms with modern Afro-pop production.

Boggy Wenzday was known for multiple hit songs and collaborations, including Full Stop featuring eShun and produced by Ivan Beatz, Naawula featuring dancehall act Jupitar, Nipa Ny3 featuring DJ Pakorich, and In the Name of Jesus by Revlaytion.

He was married to Mrs Melody Bamfo and recently lost his father, Redmond Kobbie Bamfo, according to posts on his social media pages.

Below is a TikTok video of Boggy Wenzday performing.

Reactions to Boggy Wenzday’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Ghanaian musician Boggy Wenzday.

Alhaji Mif said:

"Life Happened. Journey on peacefully, Boggy Wenzday. Condolences 💐 to the family and the entire music industry in the central region. To us, you were a Legend.

Riddims Ghana wrote:

"I can't control myself. Why so soon, Boggy Wenzday? What's happening in the entertainment industry?"

Joseph Awotwe Naa Sei commented:

"Ei, this life, hmmmm. So sad. May his soul rest in perfect peace 🙏🏿🙏🏿🥲."

