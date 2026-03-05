Students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been informed of the start and end dates for the 2025/2026 first semester exams

The newly announced exam schedule gives students, especially freshers, ample time to prepare and organise their academic work ahead of the assessment period

KNUST has shared an update on the tragic passing of second-year student Ransford Amankwah Asomani, prompting counselling and support for affected peers and family

Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have received a fresh academic update regarding the upcoming examination period for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Knust Announces Dates for 2025/2026 First Semester Examinations, Sparks Reactions

According to an X post shared by @Thevokofficial, a platform known for creating educational content, students of the reputable institution have been advised to begin preparations as management has outlined the period scheduled for the start and completion of the first semester examinations.

The announcement circulating online indicates that the examination timetable has been formally set, providing students with a clear window to organise their academic preparation ahead of the assessment period.

“First Semester Examinations for the KNUST 2025/2026 Academic Year is scheduled for Tuesday, 7th April 2026 to Friday, 24th April 2026,” the X post read.

The update has since drawn the attention of students who are expected to prepare adequately as the university moves toward the examination phase of the academic calendar.

KNUST gives update on Ransford Amankwah's demise

Meanwhile, the management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has shared an update regarding the unfortunate passing of second-year student Ransford Amankwah Asomani over the weekend.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, PRO for KNUST, stated that the university is providing counselling to the parents of the late student.

He also indicated that students staying in the hostel around Ayeduase, where the incident happened, are also receiving counselling.

Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe indicated that an alumnus of KNUST who was with Ransford when the incident happened is currently assisting with investigations to unravel the circumstances leading to the unfortunate demise.

"It's a sad situation. The university management is very sad about it, and the whole university community is in shock. And we have actually deployed counsellors to counsel other colleagues who are living in that hostel, including the family and parents of the deceased. Ransford Asomani is a second-year agribusiness student.

"He is believed to have been at the top of the building in the company of a friend who is a former student of the university, around 1 a.m., when the unfortunate incident occurred. So, our thoughts and prayers are with the parents, the entire university student body, and the university community as a whole."

Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, PRO for KNUST, gives an update on the passing of second-year KNUST student Ransford Amankwah Asomani. Photo credit: TV3 Ghana/Facebook, @voklive

Details of Ransford Asomani's passing

The university, in a statement, said the late student fell from the second floor of an off-campus hostel at Ayeduase in the early hours of Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Following this, he was rushed to the KNUST Hospital by some of his schoolmates, with assistance from the KNUST District Police Patrol Team, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

KNUST PRO shares details in a Facebook video

