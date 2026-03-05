Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, have performed the Islamic Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reportedly helped the two leave Qatar amid tensions in the Middle East

The tensions followed joint US-Israel attacks on Iran, which killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sparking conflict

Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, have performed the Islamic Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, according to updates from his camp.

This comes after the government helped him move from Qatar to Saudi Arabia amid the bombings in the Middle East.

Bawumia and Samira Brave Middle East Tensions to Perform Umrah In Saudi Arabia

Former MP for Lawra, Anthony Karbo, shared images of the Bawumias in Saudi Arabia in the update on Facebook.

This came after they left Qatar after travel coordinated by Ghanaian diplomatic missions in the region following direct instructions from the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Since February 28, joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, which resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, sparked a conflict involving different countries in the Middle East.

Time reported that more than 1,000 civilians have been killed by the US-Israeli bombing.

Iran responded with strikes across the Middle East, targeting several countries hosting US military bases, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Difference between Hajj and Umrah

The Hajj is the mandatory annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, and Muslims who have the financial and physical means are obligated to undertake it at least once in their lifetime.

Hajj usually takes place during Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, typically in June or July.

Umrah, on the other hand, is a voluntary, shorter pilgrimage that can be done year-round.

Ghana registers citizens in Qatar for evacuation

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Embassy in Doha had directed all Ghanaians living in Qatar to register with the mission for a possible evacuation.

In a statement on March 2, 2026, the Ghana mission in Doha said the directive had become necessary in view of the heightened unrest within the region.

According to the embassy, the registration would enable officials to communicate effectively with and assist in the event of any emergency.

The directive applied to all Ghanaians residing in Qatar, including students, workers, families, and visitors.

