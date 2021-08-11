Al Sadd manager Xavi Hernandez is impressed by Ghana captain Andre Ayew's pre-season performance

The 31-year-old netted his first goal for Al Sadd in their friendly against Figueres

Ayew and his teammates are currently camping in Spain

Al Sadd manager, Xavi Hernandez, is full of praise for Ghana captain Andre Ayew, after he netted his first goal for the Qatari giants in a pre-season friendly.

The 31-year-old opened his Al Sadd account, after netting the opener in the 5-3 thumping of Spanish lower tier side Figueres.

Xavi, who spoke after the friendly to the club's website, revealed that Ayew's signing will be enough for the team ahead of the start of the Stars League.

“We didn’t change many players. We signed Andre Ayew; he’s a very good player, professional and talented. Many young players will also join the team. I wish all the best for the new players and the entire team," Xavi told al-saddclub.com.

Andre Ayew joined Al Sadd on a two-year deal with an option of a further season after leaving Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

In his first game for the club, Ayew netted his debut goal as Al Sadd came from two goals down to beat Figueres in a friendly in Olot.

The team has been camping in Spain for the past two weeks as preparations continue for the start of the new season in Qatar next month.

Andre Ayew has been in fine form in the last two seasons, twice the top scorer of Swansea City, and was closing to helping them earn promotion to the topflight.

He scored 17 goals to send Swansea to the finals of the play-offs but disappointingly lost to Brentford.

