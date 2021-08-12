Didier Drogba has cut ties with the Ivory Coast Footballers Association with an angry letter posted on social media

The 43-year-old claimed that AFI have not been cooperating with others with has affected the growth of the organizing

The Chelsea legend was not supported by the AFI when he contested for the top office of the Ivorian Football Federation last year

Didier Drogba did not mince his words in a letter to the Ivory Coast Footballers Association (AFI) posted on social media that he will no more be their vice-president, Goal.

The Chelsea legend claims that there has been lack of co-operation among his former international teammates who are part and parcel of the association.

The former Elephants captain has not been in good terms with the AFI after they refused to support him to become president of the Ivorian Football Federation last year.

However, the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) have sided Drogba in his dispute with the AFI and they have been placed under indefinite suspension.

The former Marseille striker all stated that the AFI have been passive with their operations from his own perspective.

Drogba's exact words in the letter

"I hereby announce that a few weeks ago, I took the decision to resign from my position as vice-president of the AFI and at the same time from its Steering Committee.

"We are all aware of the financial difficulties you are facing in the face of the inaction of the majority of the leaders of the AFI, which is supposed to represent you and defend your rights and interests.

"The AFI is at a standstill. It no longer meets your needs or expectations. The bad decisions that have followed one another have led to the deterioration of the very fundamentals of the organisation."

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Chelsea legend Didier Drogba had launched his bid to compete for the presidency of the Ivory Coast football Association.

This was met with excitement and adoration by fans as they celebrate the legend by carrying banners and wearing T-shirts adorned with his face.

He was however not successful as the electoral committee in charge of the country's association election said he failed to meet certain requirements to head the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF).

The former striker needed to secure three nominations out of the 14 Ligue 1 clubs and two from the lower divisions.

