Hannah Kepple age, career, movies and TV shows, relationship, net worth

The entrance of Netflix into the entertainment industry created a platform for upcoming artists such as Hannah Kepple to showcase their talents on the global stage. The actress is famous for her role as Moon in the American martial arts comedy-drama streaming TV series Cobra Kai. Overall, she has had a meteoric debut and a growing global fan base since 2018.

Actor Hannah Kepple attends a benefit, A Night with Anthony Michael Hall, to raise awareness of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) at Tivoli Theatre. Photo: Timothy Hiatt

Source: Getty Images

Who is Hannah Kepple in Cobra Kai? She plays the character, Moon. Kepple may not be a Hollywood household name now, but she might probably be one of the most interesting actresses to watch on the hill in a few years. She is also not one to give up as she readily accepts minor roles giving her much-needed exposure.

Hannah Kepple's profile summary

Full name : Hannah Elizabeth

: Hannah Elizabeth Nickname: Hannah Kepple

Hannah Kepple Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 20th November 2000

20th November 2000 Birth sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth : North Carolina, USA

: North Carolina, USA Age: 20 years old (as of 2021)

20 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Weight : 50 kg

: 50 kg Height: 5 feet 3 inches

5 feet 3 inches Body measurements : 33-25-34 inches

: 33-25-34 inches Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Father : Rich Kepple

: Rich Kepple Mother: Julie Kepple

Julie Kepple Siblings: Ben & Ella Kepple

Ben & Ella Kepple Marital status: Single

Single Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Net worth: $1 million

Hannah Kepple's bio

The actress was born on 20th November 2000 in North Carolina, United States. This means that Hannah Kepple’s age as of 2021 is 20 years old. She is the daughter of Rick Kepple (father) and Julie Kepple (mother).

Hannah Kepple’s siblings are Ben Kepple and Ella Kepple. The rising star comes from a supportive Christian family and often posts about how much she loves them, but she has also been careful not to share too much information about them. Where does Hannah Kepple live now? Her hometown is Brevard, where she lives with her parents and siblings.

Career

Peyton List, Hannah Kepple and Mary Mouser attend the Cobra Kai Premiere at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

As a young child, Hannah took to ballet and was even enrolled in a ballet class. She was only 10 when her mother signed her up for a junior production of Annie at Asheville Community Theater. Before long, she had landed the role of Dorothy in the staging of The Wizard of Oz at the Flat Rock Playhouse.

Her interest in the film industry weighed over ballet, prompting her to launch a career as an actress after a short stint as a model. She signed up with the Screen Artists Co-op, which trains prospective actors.

She is relatively new in the industry, and one of her most significant breakthrough roles was in the Netflix martial arts comedy series Cobra Kai in which she was cast as Moon.

Cobra Kai was launched in 2018 on YouTube Red, but after the first three seasons, YouTube decided to stop producing original scripted programming. This caused the release of the third season to be delayed for a whole year. It was released in January 2021 after the acquisition by Netflix in June 2020. The fourth season is scheduled for release in December 2021.

Before Cobra Kai, Hannah Kepple was not just sitting and waiting for a significant role to fall on her arms. Hannah Kepple's movies and TV shows catalogue is full of several small projects, TV shows and documentaries. Her other appearances include in the mini-TV series Tell Me Your Secrets, in which she plays the role of Emily and in Your Worst Nightmare as Kristy Ray.

She has starred in several movies and TV shows as follows:

2018 - The Man Cave Chronicles Podcast as Self

as Self 2019 - Your Worst Nightmare as Kristy Ray

as Kristy Ray 2018 to 2021 - Cobra Kai as Moon

as Moon 2020 - Let's Dive In as Self

as Self 2021 - Steve Varley Show as Self

as Self 2021 - Tell Me Your Secrets as Emily

as Emily 2021 - Just Beyond as Lianne

as Lianne TBA - The Class as Jesse

Relationship and dating history

Hannah Kepple (L) and Xolo Mariduena attend the premiere screening and conversation of YouTube Original's "Cobra Kai" Season 2 at The Paley Center for Media. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Who is Hannah Kepple dating? The is not dating anyone at the moment. She is single and focused on building her career as an actress and model. However, it was alleged that she was previously in a relationship with her Cobra Hai co-star Xolo Mariduena.

Hannah Kepple’s net worth

The immediate success of Cobra Kai did not only bring fame to its stars but also fattened their bank accounts. Coupled with earnings from her other appearances, Hannah Kepple has already made quite a fortune at 20 years.

As of 2021, her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. However, the rising star might make more money in the coming years as she continues to land more prominent acting roles. Furthermore, she could expand her income streams to ventures such as modelling and entrepreneurship.

As new streaming platforms such as Netflix continue with their onslaught on the traditional entertainment bigwigs such as Hollywood, emerging stars like Hannah Kepple are welcoming the shift with open arms and quickly establishing themselves as the celebrities of the current generation.

