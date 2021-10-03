Alice Campello: 10 interesting facts about Alvaro Morata's stunning wife

Success and celebrity are at times degraded. It takes discipline, commitment and passion for balancing between the two. Alice Campello is one young lady who is successful and also a celebrity. As young as she is, she has become famous globally and has managed her fame and added success in it.

Italian model Alice Campello attends 'GQ Men Of The Year' awards 2019 at Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Source: Getty Images

Alice Campello was born on , in Mestre, Italy. She is therefore 26 years old as of 2021. Alice is well known for being Alvaro Morata’s wife, the Spanish footballer. In addition, Alice is well known for her modelling and fashion designing career.

Alice Campello's profile summary

Full name: Alice Campello

Alice Campello Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5th March 1995

5th March 1995 Birth sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth: Mestre, Venice Italy

Mestre, Venice Italy Age : 26 years old (as of 2021)

: 26 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: Italian

Italian Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Weight: 61 kg

61 kg Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Andrea Campello

Andrea Campello Mother: Maria Libralesso Campello

Maria Libralesso Campello Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata Children: 3

3 Education : University of Milan

: University of Milan Profession : Model, fashion designer

: Model, fashion designer Alice Campello's Instagram : @alicecampello

: @alicecampello Net worth: $2 million

10 interesting facts about Alice Campello

Alice has unique and interesting facts you need to know. Her uniqueness is in terms of lifestyle, career and other aspects. So which are the ten interesting facts about Alice Campello?

1. Alice is married to a footballer

Alvaro Morata, Alice Campello attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 photocall at The Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Dafonte

Source: Getty Images

Alice is married to Alvaro Morata. Alvaro is a footballer who plays the defender position. Alvaro has played for international teams, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Juventus.

How did Morata meet Alice Campello? Alice and Alvaro love life began on Instagram in 2016 when Alvaro commented on her post. This was followed by a proposal the same year. The duo dated for a year before their wedding on 27th June 2017, in Venice, Italy, at the Basilica del Redentore. Four hundred fifteen guests attended the wedding.

2. She is famous on social media

Social media has become a common way of reaching fans. She has succeeded in the art of attracting her fans on social media. She has accumulated more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, 20k plus followers on Twitter and 10k plus YouTube followers.

In addition, her Facebook posts attract more than 7k likes. Most of Alice Campello's social media pages have been verified. She uses her social media pages to get in touch with her fans. In addition, she posts her photos to show her family, physique, photoshoots, modelling campaigns, selfies, daily activities, trips, and dinner nights.

3. Alice Campello is a model

She has a height of 5 feet 8 inches making her fit for a model. She uses her modelling career to promote famous brands such as Chanel, Emilio, Pucci, Dior, Dolce&Gabbana, Missoni, House of CB, Nicola, Gucci, and NETIQUETTE H&M and Patek Phillipe.

The Italian model has also appeared as a brand representative for Unisa Eropa, Alauni, Balenciaga, Nohow, Ray-Ban, HelloBody Italia, Alexander McQueen, Levis, Adidas Originals, Virgin Active, Italia, Polo Ralph Laureen, Hide &Jack and Alfieri &St. John.

4. She has personal business brands

She created her brand, Avril Gau, in 2002. She mainly deals with shoes and handbags. The brand aims at combining classic and contemporary styles for the modern, fashion-conscious woman. Alice brand deals with classy and comfortable styles.

Moreover, the brand uses volume and masters technical features such as true sculptors displaying hints of humour. The model likes complexity and sport, unexpected details and surprises.

Her brand shoes and handbags are made in Spain, France and Portugal. She opened her first shop under her brand in Paris. The other shops are located near the Place Des Victoires.

In addition, the fashion designer propelled another brand called MASQMAI in London. The brand is based on fashion and beauty. The brand was established in December 2017.

5. Campello lives a lavish life

Italian model Alice Campello at the 78 Venice International Film Festival 2021. Photo: Marilla Sicilia

Source: Getty Images

According to the estimated net worth, She is worth more than $2 million. In addition, her husband, who is a footballer, has a net worth of $23 million. She has acquired her wealth through modelling, fashion designing and staring on social media. On the other hand, her husband's wealth is from his football career.

6. Campello's father is close to her family members

Alice Campello's father is known as Andrea Campello. Andrea owns Campello motors, a successful car sales company based in Venice. Her mother is known as Maria Libralesso, who is a social media character. The model has one brother known as Alessandra Campello, and her sister in law is known as Giulia Sartor.

Campello family has been well-knit together since the early days. She lived in a well-established family, making her education quite contented. Alice has been close to her parents and brother since childhood. Family is everything to her, and her life revolves around them.

7. Mrs Morata has outstanding body features

Alice Morata has a height of 5 feet 8 inches making her an ideal model. In addition, she has a medium weight of 61 kg (134 lbs). Moreover, Alice has a beautiful slim figure measuring 30-24-33 inches. Alice maintains her small beautiful body by going to the gym, where she engages in the rigorous trial regimen. In addition, she is mindful of her diet.

In terms of appearance, Alice has a super-toned body with scrumptious blonde hair and pretty brown eyes. In addition, she has high cheekbones, long legs and a captivating personality that outweighs all others, making her lovable.

8. Alice has a unique way of grooming

The model's way of dressing is unique and different from many people. She loves black trousers, white T-shirts and sneakers. In her suitcase, you will never miss the three! Alice is a lover of hats of all sizes and shapes. Surprisingly, she is not a victim of fashion. She follows only the trends that matter to her.

9. She is a loving mother of three

Alvaro Morata of Spain and Alice Campello of Spain smile during the training session and press conference of Spain in Madrid, Spain. Photo: TF-Images

Source: Getty Images

Álvaro Morata and Alice Campello have three children, Leonardo Morata, Allessando Morata and Edoardo Morata. Their firstborns, Leonardo and Alessandro, are twins who are two years old as of 2021. Edoardo is barely a year old.

The couple stated that they would like to have a family of seven. Therefore, they expect to have two more children in future. In addition, Alice and Alvaro are keen to adopt a child in future.

10. Alice has fantastic hobbies and favourites

Alvaro Morata's wife is an outgoing lady. She loves dancing, swimming, travelling and shopping. Her favourite colours are pink, red and white. Alice holiday destination is the Maldives.

In addition, she loves Hollywood making her an all-time lover of movies. Alice's best actor is Chris Hemsworth and Johnny Depp. Campello is also quickly captivated by Tattoo making.

Alice Campello is a young celebrity who made a name even before the age of 25. She has learnt the art of balancing between family, marriage, children and career. She has become successful in all her endeavours, thanks to her outstanding personality and support from her husband.

