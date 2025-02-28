Actress and movie producer Fella Makafui gave her millions of Instagram followers a glimpse into her trip to Dubai

In the carousel post she shared, she went shopping, explored the city, ate exquisite meals, and spent quality time with her sister, Fendy Fella

The post got many social media users admiring her trip to Dubai, while others advised her to come back home

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui got many people admiring how she was spending her time in Dubai as she shared videos and pictures.

Fella Makafui took to her Instagram page to announce that she had taken a trip to Dubai as she shared pictures and videos of how she was spending her time there.

The carousel post contained a video of her entering the shops of renowned brands to buy undisclosed items. She brought the items in their respective branded bags to her hotel room, arranged them on her gold themed bed and took a picture.

The mother of Island Frimpong, whom she shares with her ex-husband and rapper Medikal, was seen enjoying exquisite meals.

Fella, who obtained a Cosmetic Micro-pigmentation certificate in Dubai in 2023, also shared pictures of her hotel room, such as the beautiful bathroom, the giant gold mirror and well decorated room.

As part of her trip, she spent quality time with her younger sister Fendy Fella who resides in Dubai with her son and husband.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she noted that she was just a girl, meaning that just like every girl, she loved beautiful things, taking trips, shopping and living the soft life.

"I’m just a girl 😩❤️."

Reactions to fella Makafui's trip to Dubai

Seasoned broadcaster Cookietee, Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin and several others thronged to the comment section of Fella Makafui's Instagram post to admire the time she was spending in Dubai.

They talked about the exquisite meals she was enjoying and the expensive international brands she shopped at.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Fella's Dubai trip:

cookieteegh said:

"Thank you so much for all these gifts. Now I believe what you said about shopping for me 😶‍🌫️😶🤕🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠."

salmamumin said:

"Big baller 🙌🔥."

kwesi_sariki12 said:

"The gorgeous woman herself and I call her Island Maame, met her in Dubai Here and the love was great stay blessed Island Maame ❤️✨."

veenaofficial said:

"Eeii come home okay? 🥹😅❤️."

tilly_hipsy said:

"Slide with Fendi😍😍😍😍❤."

bornrich21594 said:

"Am not surprised because you are a hard working woman and you deserve more than this, Am soo proud of you and I mean this from the bottom of my heart ❤️ ❤️❤️🔥🔥🙌."

Fella Makafui, Medikal and their daughter, island Frimpong

Fella Makafui jams to Medikal’s song

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, was visibly emotional as she vibed to her ex-husband Medikal’s hit song Ayekoo, a song that told their love story.

The popular actress joyfully danced while promoting beauty care products from her brand, while reacting to the song.

The video of Fella Makafui grooving to Medikal’s song sparked mixed reactions on social media, with fans sharing their thoughts on the unexpected moment.

