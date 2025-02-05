Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari announced that she had featured in a new movie called The Story of Us

She dropped a trailer and the official flier on her Instagram page and noted that the movie had all the emotions in it

In the comment section, many people shared exciting reviews about the movie and applauded Nadia's role in it

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many people emotional after watching the role she played in The Story of Us movie.

Reactions to Nadia Buari's movie

Nadia Buari shared the official flier of the The Story of Us movie and in the caption, she noted that it was recently released.

The mother of five noted that the movie would have people glued to their screens and encouraged them to stream it on YouTube on Uchenna Mbunabo TV's channel.

"Another one just cooked. This will definitely have you glued to your screens. Hurry to @uchennambunabotv on YouTube to watch, share, like and subscribe. Leggoooo."

The full The Story of Us movie

The star actress shared a trailer of the movie and asked her millions of followers whether they had watched it and that if they had not, they should head to the YouTube channel.

Giving her fans what they should expect when they watch the movie, the star actress noted that it would bring out every emotion in them. She said they would laugh, cry and even get angry.

"Have you seen this movie from the studios of @uchennambunabotv ? If u haven’t, what are u waiting for? This movie will bring out every emotion in you. You will laugh, cry, get really mad and be on the edge the entire time. So watch now for that experience. ❤️"

Reactions to Nadia Buari's new movie

Many people shared positive reviews of the movie in the comment section. They talked about Nadia's role in the movie and how it got them emotional.

Others also noted that certain scenes made them laugh while commending the actress's impressive acting skills.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

officialpona_ said:

"So emotional the tears and laughs I had. The movie is gold great story telling."

elizabethcurtis31 said:

"Make I speak like your daughter una movie Dey touching and e make sense well well una do a big job that was amazing love you all great work."

ellalistical said:

"I cried 😩. The street hawking scene where she had the accident, Omo I was touched."

same_wy said:

"You go collect for what you did to sopu 🤧💔. I don’t like you anymore. (Sorry I’m so emotional after watching this)."

_thickiana_ash said:

"This movie was very emotional 😩I cried and laughed all the way through😌great storyline🥰."

putusies said:

"Hi Nadia, my husband & I just watch this movie, it was great, one of your best work. We enjoyed it. Congrats to you & the other actors👏👏."

Nadia Buari shops at China Mall

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari was spotted shopping at China Mall at Manet by an excited fan.

In a viral video, the mother of five was dressed in a simple all-black outfit as she walked through the halls of the mall holding a receipt.

Ghanaians talked about how simple she was, while others admired her beauty in the comments.

