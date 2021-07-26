Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, has been spotted learning French

She does so with a self-taught machine in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh

It is an indication that her mother wants her to become multilingual

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, has been captured in an adorable video learning French with a self-taught machine.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin sits quietly while she listens to the machine mention some words in French.

The word being discussed at the time the video was recorded was “Je t’aime”, which means “I love you”.

A collage of Baby Maxin and McBrown. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/Instagram

Source: Instagram

From the video, it is seen that Baby Maxin is looking smaller than she looks now, an indication that she started taking her French lessons long ago.

Her physiognomy also gives credence to the fact that she is enjoying her lessons and will grasp things faster.

Fast-forward to 2:15th minute to watch Baby Maxin learn French:

Baby Maxin starts school

Meanwhile, Baby Maxin started schooling before turning 2 years in February this year.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown herself was so happy that her daughter is starting school, and she could not wait to share the details with Ghanaians.

Right from bed, McBrown kept announcing that Maxin was starting school on the day the video was taken.

Upon getting to the school premises, Baby Maxin run towards her mother who was washing her hands in observing the safety protocols, and she also washed her hands.

She is heard asking for hand sanitiser after cleaning her hands with a tissue.

Baby Maxin got to the door to her classroom and while knocking, pushed it opened with all of her might and entered.

Filled with so much excitement, Baby Maxin made a video call to her grandmother to inform her that she had started school.

Baby Maxin speaks Twi

It seems McBrown is ready to make her child multilingual as she was spotted speaking Twi in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin was seen in the most adorable video ever speaking Twi with her mother.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maxin famed as Baby Maxin, was seen standing on an air conditioning outlet and pointing to her shoes, she told her mother that she did not want to wear her shoes.

In yet another video, she went shopping with her mother and chose her own colour while rejecting what her mom had earlier taken for her.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen