A video of Kumawood sensation Ghana Jesus caught in a heated dance session with his new wife Millicent has surfaced online

The renowned actor and media personally requested the DJ to play his favourite track Asa Bone by DopeNation

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for the actor and his wife

Ghanaian actor Justice Hymns aka Ghana Jesus recently tied the knot with his new lover in a beautiful star-studded wedding at Asuofia Nketia near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The actor's wedding was attended a host of Kumawood celebrities including Salinko, Ras Nene aka Dr Likee and Vivian Jill Lawrence.

Social media has been awash with several videos from the star-studded wedding ceremony. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ghana Jesus who has starred in several hilarious TV moments accompanied his wife to the dance floor.

The new couple dance calmly to some slow jams but the Kumawood sensation wanted more. He grabbed the microphone and asked the DJ to play his favourite track Asa Bone by DopeNation.

Asa Bone was one of the biggest hit records in 2025. It has already registered a million hits on Spotify.

It's viral TikTok challenge earned significant traction on social media making DopeNation potentially eligible for some nominations in the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Mmebusem zoomed into action as soon as the song came on. He danced off challenging his wife to follow suit. His wife caught the vibe and joined him to attempt the viral dance routine together.

Mmebusem's colleague Salinko also jammed with he couple who appeared very satisfied with their guests.

Ghanaians react to Mmebusem's wedding

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comment from fan Ghanaian reaction to Mmebusem's star-studded wedding.

Quam Bliss said:

i think the woman is dbee cos eeii

adepa3000 wrote:

Congratulations bt there no spirit in dis marriage it won’t last for long bt forgive for saying dis bt trust is true

blaqunda remarked:

Mebusem came to Kasoa started ginger drink with a gal got her pregnant and still didn’t marry her herrrrr 😂😂😂

vivianserwaa847 quizzed:

so is he married again where is first wife but all the same congratulation Ghana Jesus Christ

Cobby shared:

She is very cool ❤️

ohemaa added:

Even Jesus koraaa have feelings, na me Jesus ba, ahhhh 😂😂

