Otto Addo has named a new substantive captain for the Black Stars, overlooking Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

This decision comes as the team prepares for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad on March 17 and Madagascar on March 24

Despite Partey’s return after missing the last three AFCON qualifiers, he won’t be wearing the captain’s armband

Ghana coach Otto Addo has reportedly appointed a new player as the permanent captain of the Black Stars, overlooking Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku for the role.

The Black Stars are set to face Chad on March 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium and Madagascar on March 24 as they aim to reignite their World Cup qualification hopes.

Otto Addo has named a new substantive captain for the Black Stars, overlooking Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Ghana currently sits in second place in Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers with nine points, level with leaders Comoros, who have a superior goal difference.

Ahead of these crucial matches, Addo is expected to announce a 26-man squad during a press conference at the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) headquarters in Accra.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), through FIFA, has confirmed the date, venue, and kickoff time for the crucial showdown against Chad, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

The fixture is set for Friday, March 21, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Otto Addo to name permanent Ghana captain

According to sports journalist Muftawu Nabila, Addo will reportedly confirm Jordan Ayew as the team’s substantive captain during the squad announcement.

With Andre Ayew not receiving a call-up to the Black Stars, Addo initially named his deputy, Thomas Partey, as captain.

However, he handed the armband to Mohammed Kudus in October last year during an AFCON 2025 qualifying match against Sudan.

That decision was met with heavy criticism, leading Addo to revert to Jordan Ayew as captain in subsequent games against Angola and Niger.

With Partey set to return to the Black Stars after missing the last three AFCON qualifiers, many expected him to reclaim the captaincy.

However, reports suggest Jordan Ayew has now been confirmed as the permanent skipper.

What's next for the Black Stars?

Ghana's World Cup qualifying campaign began with a 1-0 win over Madagascar, followed by a loss to Comoros.

The team rebounded with back-to-back victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in June last year.

Ghana will play against Les Sao of Chad in a crucial World Cup qualifier in March. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

With their AFCON 2025 absence still fresh, Otto Addo and his squad understand the importance of restoring faith among supporters.

A strong performance against Chad will not only boost their qualification hopes but also serve as a statement of intent.

Beyond this fixture, the Black Stars will swiftly turn their attention to another crucial encounter, facing Madagascar in Morocco on March 22, in what promises to be another key battle in their World Cup quest, per Ghanasoccerent.

Partey, 2 others expected to reject Black Stars call-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three key Black Stars players are expected to reject call-ups for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey is reportedly prepared to boycott the team if Otto Addo remains head coach, per journalist Listowell Mensah.

The tension between Partey and Addo allegedly escalated after the midfielder was controversially omitted from Ghana’s squad for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger in November 2024.

