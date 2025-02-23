Afia Likki Soap has opened up about her biggest on-screen moment with Nana Ama McBrown which shot her to fame

The viral sensation explained that her manager who brokered the TV moment cheated her

Her account which she shared in a recent interview has garnered significant traction on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian viral sensation Afia Liki Soap who rose to fame after her stint on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show last year has spoken about her experience on the show.

Afia Liki Soap recounts meeting Nana Ama McBrown. Photo source: IamNanaAmaMcBrown

Source: Instagram

Not much was heard from her after her stint with Nana Ama McBrown but the viral sensation seems to have bounced back in the trends after finding a new manager.

According to Afia Liki Soap, she has fallen out with her former manager who brokered her stint with Nana Ama McBrown.

In a recent interview with ZionFelix, Afia reflected on a moment when Nana Ama McBrown when the media personality donated an undisclosed amount to her.

She claimed that her former manager cheated her shortly after Nana Ama McBrown gave her the money.

Rashida Black Beauty transforms

Social media sensation Rashida Black Beauty looked gorgeous in a new video she shared on social media.

The young lady who went viral years ago but has been on a hiatus in recent years made a comeback with a new video.

YEN.com.gh reported that the lady's video excited many Ghanaians who had not seen her in a while.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh