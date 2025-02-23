Afia Liki Soap Recounts Meeting Nana Ama McBrown: "She Dashed Me Money But My Manager Took It"
- Afia Likki Soap has opened up about her biggest on-screen moment with Nana Ama McBrown which shot her to fame
- The viral sensation explained that her manager who brokered the TV moment cheated her
- Her account which she shared in a recent interview has garnered significant traction on social media
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaian viral sensation Afia Liki Soap who rose to fame after her stint on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show last year has spoken about her experience on the show.
Not much was heard from her after her stint with Nana Ama McBrown but the viral sensation seems to have bounced back in the trends after finding a new manager.
According to Afia Liki Soap, she has fallen out with her former manager who brokered her stint with Nana Ama McBrown.
In a recent interview with ZionFelix, Afia reflected on a moment when Nana Ama McBrown when the media personality donated an undisclosed amount to her.
She claimed that her former manager cheated her shortly after Nana Ama McBrown gave her the money.
Rashida Black Beauty transforms
Social media sensation Rashida Black Beauty looked gorgeous in a new video she shared on social media.
The young lady who went viral years ago but has been on a hiatus in recent years made a comeback with a new video.
YEN.com.gh reported that the lady's video excited many Ghanaians who had not seen her in a while.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation